UDFA results
Rank
Pos
Name
Team
Ht
Wt
RAS
Comp
77
DL6
Browns
6'4
303
5.45
94
WR15
Seahawks
5'11
184
3.04
Dennis Northcutt
100
S6
Ravens
5'8
176
5.13
108
CB14
Saints
6'0
208
7.71
118
QB7
Eagles
6'3
234
---
David Garrard
119
LB10
Bears
6'6
243
---
130
TE6
Raiders
6'5
245
5.91
147
LB14
Jaguars
6'1
225
---
151
iOL16
Bucs
6'3
321
9.89
Michael Jordan
161
iOL17
Eagles
6'3
307
5.03
Lucas Nix
164
LB19
Chargers
6'1
231
5.13
173
TE8
Jets
6'4
250
5.93
174
RB12
Falcons
5'9
183
7.01
176
iOL18
David Moore
Panthers
6'2
330
6.82
Parker Collins
177
LB21
49ers
6'0
229
4.3
180
RB13
WFT
5'9
195
4.46
188
TE10
Saints
6'7
268
5.85
191
WR24
Jaguars
6'1
203
9.03
196
LB23
Vikings
6'0
229
1.32
206
WR25
Lions
6'2
210
7.53
Stevie Johnson
207
CB26
Steelers
5'10
185
2.75
209
WR26
49ers
6'1
207
2.63
210
iOL21
Robert Jones
Dolphins
6'4
307
6.85
Mike Gandy
211
DL18
Raiders
6'0
278
8.16
Henry Melton
213
LB25
Chiefs
6'3
240
8.07
Teddy Lehman
214
EDGE27
Hamilcar Rashed
Jets
6'2
251
8.31
216
S16
Christian Uphoff
Packers
6'2
209
6.26
Chris Conte
218
RB16
Bengals
5'10
175
5.36
219
iOL23
Lions
6'5
309
---
Jamon Meredith
220
WR27
Seahawks
6'3
207
7.3
M. Valdez-Scantling
221
OT21
Rams
6'5
321
3.27
223
iOL24
Lions
6'2
293
---
225
iOL25
Chandon Herring
Titans
6'7
307
9.84
226
WR29
Eagles
6'4
220
8.45
Chris Henry
228
WR30
Lions
6'2
209
5.66
230
TE11
Titans
6'4
240
9.03
231
iOL26
Texans
6'6
320
8.29
232
QB10
Chiefs
6'1
210
1.85
236
RB18
Raiders
5'11
218
4.93
238
LB26
Falcons
6'0
239
1.65
241
LB27
Panthers
6'3
240
3.36
242
CB29
Bills
5'11
176
2.65
244
QB11
Feleipe Franks
Falcons
6'7
234
9.56
245
DL20
Cowboys
6'3
287
---
247
LB28
Anthony Hines III
Cowboys
6'2
225
8.22
Keyaron Fox
250
S20
Cowboys
6'0
209
9.83
254
EDGE29
Chiefs
6'3
275
---
262
RB20
Spencer Brown
Panthers
5'11
208
4.89
263
FB3
Titans
6'0
229
4.13
267
DL22
Kenny Randall
Jaguars
6'2
302
8.17
270
RB21
JaQuan Hardy
Cowboys
5'9
211
7.46
Julius Jones
272
DL23
Packers
6'3
304
4.94
Jonathan Hankins
273
RB22
Colts
5'11
218
8.94
Justin Fargas
274
DL24
Jets*
6'0
280
5.61
275
iOL29
Seahawks
6'6
327
8.65
278
QB13
UNSIGNED
6’4
225
---
282
TE14
Cowboys
6'4
245
6.99
Randy McMichael
286
RB23
Nate McCrary
Ravens
6'0
213
9.41
287
WR38
Vikings
5'10
184
1.67
288
TE15
Ravens
6'7
251
4.71
Scott Chandler
289
LB31
Steelers
6'2
241
4.13
290
EDGE34
Bengals
6'2
248
7.62
291
WR39
Jaguars
6'0
218
8.97
D. Peoples-Jones
292
RB24
Stevie Scott III
Saints
6'1
225
3.49
298
LB32
Milo Eifler
Jets
6'1
228
7.86
Juwan Simpson
299
OT25
Ravens
6'6
321
2.81
301
CB36
Bryce Thompson
Saints
5'11
182
3.17
303
LB33
49ers
6'0
214
4.87
304
CB37
Seahawks
6'1
174
2.94
305
iOL31
Parker Ferguson
Jets
6'4
290
6.5
Jon Runyan Jr.
306
S24
UNSIGNED
6'0
202
---
Josh Mettelus
307
QB15
Panthers
6'2
215
4.2
308
RB26
Cowboys
6'0
215
4.38
Michael Hart
309
WR41
Brandon Smith
Cowboys
6'1
218
9.16
Jason Avant
310
iOL32
Eagles
6'3
307
7.62
J.D. Walton
311
DL26
Naquan Jones
Titans
6'3
313
1.21
312
LB34
UNSIGNED
6'3
230
---
Chris Chamberlain
316
S25
Jets
6'1
215
6.42
Josh Jones
318
CB40
Jaguars
6'0
195
4.36
Trumaine Johnson
319
WR43
KJ Stepherson
UNSIGNED
6'0
188
---
323
iOL33
Samuel Cooper
Ravens
6'1
305
7.55
Kasey Studdard
324
DL27
Vikings
6'0
311
---
326
CB42
Steelers
6'0
186
7.2
327
RB28
Lions
5'11
213
2.17
328
S27
Rams
6'1
197
1.03
DJ Swearinger
329
DL28
Saints
6'3
304
6.25
330
RB29
Vikings
6'1
215
7.49
331
EDGE36
Raymond Johnson
Giants
6'3
260
5.11
Jerome McDougle
332
WR44
Broncos
6'6
219
2.63
D. Green-Beckham
333
DL29
Forrest Merrill
Chargers
6'0
322
2.02
334
LB35
Christian Elliss
Vikings
6'2
228
8.91
Alex Gray
337
iOL35
Titans
6'4
298
---
338
EDGE37
Elijah Ponder
Bucs
6'2
268
5.76
Victor Abiamiri
339
iOL34
Texans
6'5
305
5.02
340
WR46
Lions
6'2
215
7.25
342
iOL36
Falcons
6'2
295
6.92
343
FB4
Panthers
6'2
242
6.15
Anthony Firkser
344
TE16
Quintin Morris
Bills
6'2
243
6.92
345
WR47
Cowboys
6'4
225
8.97
346
LB36
Broncos
6'3
236
9.23
Gerris Wilkinson
348
QB16
Zach Smith
UNSIGNED
6'3
222
2.89
350
S28
Chiefs
6'2
206
8.24
Deon Grant
352
RB31
Josh Johnson
Seahawks
5'9
209
5.09
353
WR49
Dai'Jean Dixon
RETURNING
6'3
200
---
354
QB17
Titans*
6'1
210
5.14
355
RB32
UNSIGNED
5'9
182
7.22
356
WR50
Eagles
6'2
217
4.67
357
LB37
UNSIGNED
6'0
218
1.71
358
S29
Steelers
6'1
205
7.73
359
OT27
Drew Himmelman
Broncos
6'9
323
---
Tyer Howell
360
LB38
Rayshard Ashby
UNSIGNED
5'10
232
3.29
Connor Harris
361
TE18
Broncos
6'5
250
7.74
Robert Tonyan
363
iOL37
Jets
6'5
306
---
Kurtis Gregory
364
RB33
Bears
5'9
190
3.2
C. Artis-Payne
365
QB18
UNSIGNED
6'0
205
7.14
366
DL30
Jerome Johnson
Dolphins
6'2
296
4.46
367
S30
Tariq Thompson
Bills
5'11
204
0.33
369
LB39
Zane Zandier
UNSIGNED
6'3
233
6.37
D'Qwell Jackson
370
iOL38
Giants
6'4
310
4.11
P.J. Lonergan
371
WR52
Tarik Black
Colts
6'3
213
9.56
372
LB40
Falcons
6'2
233
5.3
373
OT29
Ravens
6'6
318
4.48
374
S31
Marcus Murphy
Falcons
5'11
198
4.99
375
LB41
Ravens
6'0
224
2.41
376
RB34
UNSIGNED
5'11
179
1.6
Dion Lewis
377
WR53
Packers
6'0
188
4.2
378
DL31
Carlo Kemp
Packers
6'2
281
2.52
379
OT30
Jake Curhan
Seahawks
6'5
316
1.76
380
EDGE38
Browns
6'4
251
7.9
Rahim Alem
381
iOL39
Broncos
6'4
312
6.4
382
OT31
Kion Smith
Falcons
6'5
315
5.45
E.J. Whitley
384
QB19
UNSIGNED
6'2
206
6.41
385
iOL40
Falcons
6'4
310
3.9
A. Kirk-Hughes
386
RB35
BJ Emmons
Seahawks
5'11
215
8.57
Dan "Boom" Herron
387
WR54
Raiders
6'0
194
7.81
388
LB42
Steelers
6'2
221
2.86
Alvin Bowen
390
iOL41
Chase Behrndt
Steelers
6'3
324
2.3
391
LB43
Jon Rhattigan
Seahawks
6'0
236
2.92
392
iOL42
SUPPLEMENTAL
6'2
329
---
Dace Richardson
393
CB45
Antonio Phillips
Bengals
6'0
186
---
394
TE19
Eagles
6'4
247
7.98
395
iOL43
Dareuan Parker
Bears
6'5
331
---
396
RB36
Titans
5'8
208
3.64
Matthew Dayes
397
WR55
Cowboys
6'5
185
---
398
iOL44
UNSIGNED
6'4
336
0.75
399
OT32
Jets
6'7
300
7.59
400
CB46
Bills
6'0
193
8.35
Jonathan Zenon
401
WR56
Falcons
5'11
204
6.66
402
EDGE39
Broncos
6'3
253
7.77
403
S32
Devon Key
Chiefs
6'0
208
8.28
Chris Clemons
404
iOL45
UNSIGNED
6'2
281
5.21
David Loverne
406
CB47
Mac McCain III
Broncos
5'11
186
6.62
407
LB44
Isaiah Kaufusi
Colts
6'2
221
2.74
Jordon Dizon
408
OT33
Greg Eiland
Seahawks
6'8
321
1.73
George Hegamin
409
WR57
Steelers
6'2
200
2.36
411
EDGE40
Eagles
6'2
246
1.57
412
FB5
Raiders
5'11
217
---
413
RB37
RETURNING
5'9
220
---
Onterrio Smith
414
WR59
Cowboys
6'5
206
5.87
Hank Baskett
415
OT34
Bucs
6'6
314
2.22
416
DL34
Michael Boykin
UNSIGNED
6'5
279
---
Jonathan Harris
417
EDGE41
Falcons
6'3
270
2.89
Brett Roy
418
TE20
Cardinals
6'6
245
2.31
Jackie Moon
419
WR60
Rico Bussey Jr.
Steelers
6'0
186
6.21
Ryan Grice-Mullen
420
S33
Chris Brown
UNSIGNED
5'10
191
6.53
Chris Harris
421
iOL46
Jordan Meredith
Rams
6'3
302
9.36
422
RB38
Falcons
5'10
225
1.83
Nick Brosette
423
OT35
Teton Saltes
Jets
6'5
300
7.95
424
S34
UNSIGNED
5'9
202
6.02
425
WR61
Tre Walker
Bills
5'11
175
0.54
426
CB49
Lions
5'10
208
5.81
427
iOL47
Brett Kitrell
UNSIGNED
6'3
290
5.95
428
DL35
Dan Archibong
Bears
6'6
295
3.67
429
WR62
Colts
6'2
184
1.34
430
S35
Jovan Grant
Rams
6'0
214
7.75
431
LB45
Lions
5'10
220
1.11
432
OT36
Syrus Tuitele
Bills
6'5
311
5.27
433
WR63
Vikings
6'2
186
8.57
Ricky Proehl
434
DL36
Ravens
6'5
306
---
435
LB46
Saints
6'3
237
4.22
Abdul Hodge
436
iOL48
Jaelin Fisher
Steelers*
6'2
291
8.35
437
WR64
Texans
5'11
209
3.29
438
QB20
Bengals
6'4
213
5.28
439
WR65
Falcons
5'10
180
7.47
440
TE21
Titans
6'5
241
5.94
441
CB50
Chiefs
5'9
180
8.23
442
EDGE42
Titans
6'3
253
3.83
443
S36
Ky'El Hemby
UNSIGNED
6'0
200
1.21
Dennis Keyes
444
RB39
Lions
5'10
215
---
Rashad Penny
445
WR66
Seahawks
6'0
196
8.48
446
LB47
Rashad Byrd
UNSIGNED
6'0
229
1.72
Shawn Dion Himilton
447
iOL49
Braylon Jones
Cowboys
6'3
319
5.66
Justin Bates
448
WR67
UNSIGNED
6'2
198
1.74
450
S37
Steelers
5'9
190
4.95
Ahmad Black
451
OT37
Gunnar Vogel
Bears
6'6
306
3.71
452
CB51
Cardinals
5'10
183
2.51
Coryell Judie
453
RB40
UNSIGNED
5'9
228
2.86
LeBrandon Toefield
454
DL37
Cameron Murray
Cardinals
6'2
294
7.81
455
S38
UNSIGNED
6'0
201
4.06
Brandon Taylor
456
LB48
Broncos
6'1
227
---
Devin Unga
457
iOL50
UNSIGNED
6'2
295
6.33
458
TE22
Chargers
6'4
243
3.41
459
OT38
Raiders
6'7
301
8.17
460
QB21
David Moore
UNSIGNED
6'1
198
6.81
461
RB41
UNSIGNED
5'11
220
3.85
462
CB52
Chiefs
5'11
199
9.04
Justin Bethel
463
WR68
UNSIGNED
6'1
205
5.74
464
EDGE43
Leighton McCarthy
Bucs
6'2
226
6.33
Tahir Whitehead
465
iOL51
Ryan Neuzil
Falcons
6'3
285
8.94
Chris Reed
466
DL38
Jared Goldwire
Chargers
6'5
293
8.5
Kheeston Randall
467
RB42
UNSIGNED
5'8
194
5.27
Fred Russell
468
LB49
Trystan Slinker
UNSIGNED
5'10
234
2.07
469
FB6
Dolphins
6'1
245
2.32
Dan Kendra
470
S39
Saints
5'11
197
2.4
471
WR69
UNSIGNED
6'2
186
5.87
472
RB43
UNSIGNED
5'10
215
3.07
Nick Brosette
473
iOL52
UNSIGNED
6'2
286
2.24
474
WR70
T.J. Simmons
Bucs
6'1
208
5.33
475
WR71
Texans
6'3
208
6.38
476
QB22
UNSIGNED
6'0
198
8.42
477
WR72
UNSIGNED
6'2
232
9.66
478
LB50
Raiders
5'11
223
6.72
Dat Nguyen
479
CB53
Isaiah Dunn
Jets
5'11
189
8.93
Richard Marshall
480
RB44
UNSIGNED
5'9
207
---
481
WR73
UNSIGNED
6'2
190
---
482
iOL53
Saints
6'3
340
1.5
483
OT39
Darius Harper
Chargers
6'7
300
8.25
484
DL39
UNSIGNED
6'4
294
8.27
Jalen Dalton
485
WR74
DJ Turner
Raiders
5'9
206
7.03
486
EDGE44
Noah Curtis
UNSIGNED
6'5
256
2.09
487
RB45
Browns
5'11
218
3.84
488
TE23
Bengals
6'3
249
2.6
489
WR75
Bengals
6'0
192
5.9
490
RB46
UNSIGNED
5'9
212
6.51
491
LB51
Ethan Tucky
UNSIGNED
6'2
231
6.83
492
DL40
Jarrod Hewitt
Seahawks
6'1
290
---
493
CB54
A.J. Parker
Lions
5'11
182
2.75
Bené Benwikere
494
RB47
UNSIGNED
5'9
174
3.41
495
OT40
Packers
6'5
312
6.7
496
TE24
Lions
6'4
257
9.21
497
WR76
Bears
6'3
214
2.37
498
iOL54
Ry Schneider
UNSIGNED
6'2
312
0.32
Chase Behrndt
499
RB48
UNSIGNED
5'10
214
---
500
S40
Ben DeLuca
Chargers
6'1
202
4.94
500
WR77
Broncos
6'5
217
2.39
Robert Meachem
UDFA tryouts
DL24
6'0
280
Tryout: NYJ
5.61
QB17
6'1
210
Tryout: TEN
5.14
iOL48
6'2
291
Jaelin Fisher
Tryout: PIT
8.35