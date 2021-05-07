UDFA results

Thor Nystrom
Three players below received tryouts, as opposed to contracts. They are denoted with a '*', and listed as a group at the bottom. The tables scroll right for more prospect information.

Rank

Pos

Name

Team

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

77

DL6

Marvin Wilson

Browns

6'4

303

5.45

Grover Stewart

94

WR15

Cade Johnson

Seahawks

5'11

184

3.04

Dennis Northcutt

100

S6

Ar'Darius Washington

Ravens

5'8

176

5.13

Lamarcus Joyner

108

CB14

Trill Williams

Saints

6'0

208

7.71

James Bradberry

118

QB7

Jamie Newman

Eagles

6'3

234

---

David Garrard

119

LB10

Charles Snowden

Bears

6'6

243

---

Lorenzo Carter

130

TE6

Matt Bushman

Raiders

6'5

245

5.91

Mark Andrews

147

LB14

Dylan Moses

Jaguars

6'1

225

---

Mack Wilson

151

iOL16

Sadarius Hutcherson

Bucs

6'3

321

9.89

Michael Jordan

161

iOL17

Kayode Awosika

Eagles

6'3

307

5.03

Lucas Nix

164

LB19

Amen Ogbongbemiga

Chargers

6'1

231

5.13

Tegray Scales

173

TE8

Kenny Yeboah

Jets

6'4

250

5.93

Chris Herndon

174

RB12

Javian Hawkins

Falcons

5'9

183

7.01

Noel Devine

176

iOL18

David Moore

Panthers

6'2

330

6.82

Parker Collins

177

LB21

Justin Hilliard

49ers

6'0

229

4.3

Skai Moore

180

RB13

Jaret Patterson

WFT

5'9

195

4.46

Devin Singletary

188

TE10

Dylan Soehner

Saints

6'7

268

5.85

Jack Doyle

191

WR24

Tim Jones

Jaguars

6'1

203

9.03

Kenny Stills

196

LB23

Tuf Borland

Vikings

6'0

229

1.32

Tyler Matakevich

206

WR25

Jonathan Adams

Lions

6'2

210

7.53

Stevie Johnson

207

CB26

Shakur Brown

Steelers

5'10

185

2.75

Nate Hairston

209

WR26

Austin Watkins

49ers

6'1

207

2.63

Gabriel Davis

210

iOL21

Robert Jones

Dolphins

6'4

307

6.85

Mike Gandy

211

DL18

Darius Stills

Raiders

6'0

278

8.16

Henry Melton

213

LB25

Riley Cole

Chiefs

6'3

240

8.07

Teddy Lehman

214

EDGE27

Hamilcar Rashed

Jets

6'2

251

8.31

Harold Landry

216

S16

Christian Uphoff

Packers

6'2

209

6.26

Chris Conte

218

RB16

Pooka Williams Jr.

Bengals

5'10

175

5.36

Dexter McCluster

219

iOL23

Tommy Kraemer

Lions

6'5

309

---

Jamon Meredith

220

WR27

Tamorrion Terry

Seahawks

6'3

207

7.3

M. Valdez-Scantling

221

OT21

Alaric Jackson

Rams

6'5

321

3.27

Dennis Daley

223

iOL24

Drake Jackson

Lions

6'2

293

---

Joey Hunt

225

iOL25

Chandon Herring

Titans

6'7

307

9.84

Jackson Barton

226

WR29

Trevon Grimes

Eagles

6'4

220

8.45

Chris Henry

228

WR30

Sage Surratt

Lions

6'2

209

5.66

Michael Floyd

230

TE11

Briley Moore

Titans

6'4

240

9.03

MyCole Pruitt

231

iOL26

Carson Green

Texans

6'6

320

8.29

Luke Joeckel

232

QB10

Shane Buechele

Chiefs

6'1

210

1.85

Case Keenum

236

RB18

Trey Ragas

Raiders

5'11

218

4.93

Samaje Perine

238

LB26

Erroll Thompson

Falcons

6'0

239

1.65

Steven Daniels

241

LB27

Paddy Fisher

Panthers

6'3

240

3.36

Jack Cichy

242

CB29

Olaijah Griffin

Bills

5'11

176

2.65

Aaron Colvin

244

QB11

Feleipe Franks

Falcons

6'7

234

9.56

Cardale Jones

245

DL20

Austin Faoliu

Cowboys

6'3

287

---

Treyvon Hester

247

LB28

Anthony Hines III

Cowboys

6'2

225

8.22

Keyaron Fox

250

S20

Tyler Coyle

Cowboys

6'0

209

9.83

Sheldrick Redwine

254

EDGE29

Malik Herring

Chiefs

6'3

275

---

Kony Ealy

Rank

Pos

Name

Team

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

262

RB20

Spencer Brown

Panthers

5'11

208

4.89

Spencer Ware

263

FB3

Tory Carter

Titans

6'0

229

4.13

Eddie Williams

267

DL22

Kenny Randall

Jaguars

6'2

302

8.17

Sharrif Floyd

270

RB21

JaQuan Hardy

Cowboys

5'9

211

7.46

Julius Jones

272

DL23

Jack Heflin

Packers

6'3

304

4.94

Jonathan Hankins

273

RB22

Deon Jackson

Colts

5'11

218

8.94

Justin Fargas

274

DL24

Mustafa Johnson

Jets*

6'0

280

5.61

Luther Maddy

275

iOL29

Jared Hocker

Seahawks

6'6

327

8.65

Spencer Long

278

QB13

K.J. Costello

UNSIGNED

6’4

225

---

Sefo Liufau

282

TE14

Nick Eubanks

Cowboys

6'4

245

6.99

Randy McMichael

286

RB23

Nate McCrary

Ravens

6'0

213

9.41

JoNathan Williams

287

WR38

Whop Philyor

Vikings

5'10

184

1.67

Keke Coutee

288

TE15

Tony Poljan

Ravens

6'7

251

4.71

Scott Chandler

289

LB31

Jamar Watson

Steelers

6'2

241

4.13

Azeem Victor

290

EDGE34

Darius Hodge

Bengals

6'2

248

7.62

Oshane Ximines

291

WR39

Josh Imatorbhebhe

Jaguars

6'0

218

8.97

D. Peoples-Jones

292

RB24

Stevie Scott III

Saints

6'1

225

3.49

LeGarrette Blount

298

LB32

Milo Eifler

Jets

6'1

228

7.86

Juwan Simpson

299

OT25

Adrian Ealy

Ravens

6'6

321

2.81

Daryl Williams

301

CB36

Bryce Thompson

Saints

5'11

182

3.17

Justin Coleman

303

LB33

Elijah Sullivan

49ers

6'0

214

4.87

Beniquez Brown

304

CB37

Bryan Mills

Seahawks

6'1

174

2.94

Daryl Worley

305

iOL31

Parker Ferguson

Jets

6'4

290

6.5

Jon Runyan Jr.

306

S24

Aashari Crosswell

UNSIGNED

6'0

202

---

Josh Mettelus

307

QB15

Peyton Ramsey

Panthers

6'2

215

4.2

Nathan Peterman

308

RB26

Brenden Knox

Cowboys

6'0

215

4.38

Michael Hart

309

WR41

Brandon Smith

Cowboys

6'1

218

9.16

Jason Avant

310

iOL32

Harry Crider

Eagles

6'3

307

7.62

J.D. Walton

311

DL26

Naquan Jones

Titans

6'3

313

1.21

Daylon Mack

312

LB34

Lawrence Garner

UNSIGNED

6'3

230

---

Chris Chamberlain

316

S25

Brendon White

Jets

6'1

215

6.42

Josh Jones

318

CB40

DJ Daniel

Jaguars

6'0

195

4.36

Trumaine Johnson

319

WR43

KJ Stepherson

UNSIGNED

6'0

188

---

Deontay Burnett

323

iOL33

Samuel Cooper

Ravens

6'1

305

7.55

Kasey Studdard

324

DL27

Jordon Scott

Vikings

6'0

311

---

Antwaun Woods

326

CB42

Mark Gilbert

Steelers

6'0

186

7.2

Dane Jackson

327

RB28

Rakeem Boyd

Lions

5'11

213

2.17

Paul Perkins

328

S27

Paris Ford

Rams

6'1

197

1.03

DJ Swearinger

329

DL28

Josiah Bronson

Saints

6'3

304

6.25

Timmy Jernigan

330

RB29

Asim Rose

Vikings

6'1

215

7.49

Bilal Powell

331

EDGE36

Raymond Johnson

Giants

6'3

260

5.11

Jerome McDougle

332

WR44

Warren Jackson

Broncos

6'6

219

2.63

D. Green-Beckham

333

DL29

Forrest Merrill

Chargers

6'0

322

2.02

John Penisini

334

LB35

Christian Elliss

Vikings

6'2

228

8.91

Alex Gray

337

iOL35

Cole Banwart

Titans

6'4

298

---

Dan Feeney

338

EDGE37

Elijah Ponder

Bucs

6'2

268

5.76

Victor Abiamiri

339

iOL34

Ryan McCollum

Texans

6'5

305

5.02

Max Tuerk

340

WR46

Javon McKinley

Lions

6'2

215

7.25

Noah Brown

342

iOL36

Joe Sculthorpe

Falcons

6'2

295

6.92

Conor Boffeli

343

FB4

Mason Stokke

Panthers

6'2

242

6.15

Anthony Firkser

344

TE16

Quintin Morris

Bills

6'2

243

6.92

Ricky Seals-Jones

Rank

Pos

Name

Team

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

345

WR47

Brennan Eagles

Cowboys

6'4

225

8.97

JJ Arcega-Whiteside

346

LB36

Curtis Robinson

Broncos

6'3

236

9.23

Gerris Wilkinson

348

QB16

Zach Smith

UNSIGNED

6'3

222

2.89

Brad Sorensen

350

S28

Zayne Anderson

Chiefs

6'2

206

8.24

Deon Grant

352

RB31

Josh Johnson

Seahawks

5'9

209

5.09

Darius Anderson

353

WR49

Dai'Jean Dixon

RETURNING

6'3

200

---

Olabisi Johnson

354

QB17

Brady White

Titans*

6'1

210

5.14

Keith Wenning

355

RB32

Greg McCrae

UNSIGNED

5'9

182

7.22

Donnel Pumphrey

356

WR50

Jhamon Ausbon

Eagles

6'2

217

4.67

Amara Darboh

357

LB37

Antjuan Simmons

UNSIGNED

6'0

218

1.71

Vosean Joseph

358

S29

Donovan Stiner

Steelers

6'1

205

7.73

Saquan Hampton

359

OT27

Drew Himmelman

Broncos

6'9

323

---

Tyer Howell

360

LB38

Rayshard Ashby

UNSIGNED

5'10

232

3.29

Connor Harris

361

TE18

Shaun Beyer

Broncos

6'5

250

7.74

Robert Tonyan

363

iOL37

Tristen Hoge

Jets

6'5

306

---

Kurtis Gregory

364

RB33

CJ Marable

Bears

5'9

190

3.2

C. Artis-Payne

365

QB18

Zac Thomas

UNSIGNED

6'0

205

7.14

Connor Shaw

366

DL30

Jerome Johnson

Dolphins

6'2

296

4.46

Kevin Wilkins

367

S30

Tariq Thompson

Bills

5'11

204

0.33

Geno Stone

369

LB39

Zane Zandier

UNSIGNED

6'3

233

6.37

D'Qwell Jackson

370

iOL38

Brett Heggie

Giants

6'4

310

4.11

P.J. Lonergan

371

WR52

Tarik Black

Colts

6'3

213

9.56

Keelan Doss

372

LB40

Dorian Etheridge

Falcons

6'2

233

5.3

Matthew Thomas

373

OT29

Foster Sarell

Ravens

6'6

318

4.48

William Sweet

374

S31

Marcus Murphy

Falcons

5'11

198

4.99

Will Parks

375

LB41

Blake Gallagher

Ravens

6'0

224

2.41

Beniquez Brown

376

RB34

Otis Anderson

UNSIGNED

5'11

179

1.6

Dion Lewis

377

WR53

Bailey Gaither

Packers

6'0

188

4.2

Ryan Switzer

378

DL31

Carlo Kemp

Packers

6'2

281

2.52

Maurice Hurst

379

OT30

Jake Curhan

Seahawks

6'5

316

1.76

Robert Hunt

380

EDGE38

Romeo McKnight

Browns

6'4

251

7.9

Rahim Alem

381

iOL39

Nolan Laufenberg

Broncos

6'4

312

6.4

Jon Feliciano

382

OT31

Kion Smith

Falcons

6'5

315

5.45

E.J. Whitley

384

QB19

Brady Davis

UNSIGNED

6'2

206

6.41

Brad Kaaya

385

iOL40

Bryce Hargrove

Falcons

6'4

310

3.9

A. Kirk-Hughes

386

RB35

BJ Emmons

Seahawks

5'11

215

8.57

Dan "Boom" Herron

387

WR54

Dillon Stoner

Raiders

6'0

194

7.81

Cole Beasley

388

LB42

Calvin Bundage

Steelers

6'2

221

2.86

Alvin Bowen

390

iOL41

Chase Behrndt

Steelers

6'3

324

2.3

Jon Toth

391

LB43

Jon Rhattigan

Seahawks

6'0

236

2.92

Hardy Nickerson Jr.

392

iOL42

Joshua Fedd-Jackson

SUPPLEMENTAL

6'2

329

---

Dace Richardson

393

CB45

Antonio Phillips

Bengals

6'0

186

---

Kendall Sheffield

394

TE19

Jack Stoll

Eagles

6'4

247

7.98

Jake Murphy

395

iOL43

Dareuan Parker

Bears

6'5

331

---

Jamil Demby

396

RB36

Mekhi Sargent

Titans

5'8

208

3.64

Matthew Dayes

397

WR55

T.J. Vasher

Cowboys

6'5

185

---

Collin Johnson

398

iOL44

Donavaughn Campbell

UNSIGNED

6'4

336

0.75

Landon Turner

399

OT32

Grant Hermanns

Jets

6'7

300

7.59

Jackson Barton

400

CB46

Nick McCloud

Bills

6'0

193

8.35

Jonathan Zenon

Rank

Pos

Name

Team

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

401

WR56

Antonio Nunn

Falcons

5'11

204

6.66

Kalija Lipscomb

402

EDGE39

Andre Mintze

Broncos

6'3

253

7.77

Jackson Jeffcoat

403

S32

Devon Key

Chiefs

6'0

208

8.28

Chris Clemons

404

iOL45

Peter Nestrowitz

UNSIGNED

6'2

281

5.21

David Loverne

406

CB47

Mac McCain III

Broncos

5'11

186

6.62

Will Redmond

407

LB44

Isaiah Kaufusi

Colts

6'2

221

2.74

Jordon Dizon

408

OT33

Greg Eiland

Seahawks

6'8

321

1.73

George Hegamin

409

WR57

Isaiah McKoy

Steelers

6'2

200

2.36

Jaelen Strong

411

EDGE40

JaQuan Bailey

Eagles

6'2

246

1.57

Michael Sam

412

FB5

Garrett Groshek

Raiders

5'11

217

---

Darrel Williams

413

RB37

Jah-Maine Martin

RETURNING

5'9

220

---

Onterrio Smith

414

WR59

Osirus Mitchell

Cowboys

6'5

206

5.87

Hank Baskett

415

OT34

Calvin Ashley

Bucs

6'6

314

2.22

Kent Perkins

416

DL34

Michael Boykin

UNSIGNED

6'5

279

---

Jonathan Harris

417

EDGE41

Eli Howard

Falcons

6'3

270

2.89

Brett Roy

418

TE20

Cary Angeline

Cardinals

6'6

245

2.31

Jackie Moon

419

WR60

Rico Bussey Jr.

Steelers

6'0

186

6.21

Ryan Grice-Mullen

420

S33

Chris Brown

UNSIGNED

5'10

191

6.53

Chris Harris

421

iOL46

Jordan Meredith

Rams

6'3

302

9.36

Adrian Klemm

422

RB38

Caleb Huntley

Falcons

5'10

225

1.83

Nick Brosette

423

OT35

Teton Saltes

Jets

6'5

300

7.95

Terry Poole

424

S34

Jarell White

UNSIGNED

5'9

202

6.02

Jordan Whitehead

425

WR61

Tre Walker

Bills

5'11

175

0.54

Nyqwan Murray

426

CB49

Jerry Jacobs

Lions

5'10

208

5.81

Doran Grant

427

iOL47

Brett Kitrell

UNSIGNED

6'3

290

5.95

Hroniss Grasu

428

DL35

Dan Archibong

Bears

6'6

295

3.67

Jalen Wilkerson

429

WR62

Tyler Vaughns

Colts

6'2

184

1.34

Dante Pettis

430

S35

Jovan Grant

Rams

6'0

214

7.75

Jacob Thieneman

431

LB45

Tavante Beckett

Lions

5'10

220

1.11

Eric Striker

432

OT36

Syrus Tuitele

Bills

6'5

311

5.27

Erik Magnuson

433

WR63

Blake Proehl

Vikings

6'2

186

8.57

Ricky Proehl

434

DL36

Xavier Kelly

Ravens

6'5

306

---

SirHenry Anderson

435

LB46

Shaq Smith

Saints

6'3

237

4.22

Abdul Hodge

436

iOL48

Jaelin Fisher

Steelers*

6'2

291

8.35

Coleman Shelton

437

WR64

Marlon Williams

Texans

5'11

209

3.29

Juwann Winfree

438

QB20

Collin Hill

Bengals

6'4

213

5.28

T.J. Yates

439

WR65

Austin Trammell

Falcons

5'10

180

7.47

Daniel Braverman

440

TE21

Miller Forristall

Titans

6'5

241

5.94

Cole Hikutini

441

CB50

Dicaprio Bootle

Chiefs

5'9

180

8.23

Rashard Fant

442

EDGE42

Justus Reed

Titans

6'3

253

3.83

Josh Carraway

443

S36

Ky'El Hemby

UNSIGNED

6'0

200

1.21

Dennis Keyes

444

RB39

Dedrick Mills

Lions

5'10

215

---

Rashad Penny

445

WR66

Connor Wedington

Seahawks

6'0

196

8.48

Trishton Jackson

446

LB47

Rashad Byrd

UNSIGNED

6'0

229

1.72

Shawn Dion Himilton

447

iOL49

Braylon Jones

Cowboys

6'3

319

5.66

Justin Bates

448

WR67

Damonte Coxie

UNSIGNED

6'2

198

1.74

Binjimen Victor

Rank

Pos

Name

Team

Ht

Wt

RAS

Comp

450

S37

Lamont Wade

Steelers

5'9

190

4.95

Ahmad Black

451

OT37

Gunnar Vogel

Bears

6'6

306

3.71

Colton McKivitz

452

CB51

Lorenzo Burns

Cardinals

5'10

183

2.51

Coryell Judie

453

RB40

Justin Henderson

UNSIGNED

5'9

228

2.86

LeBrandon Toefield

454

DL37

Cameron Murray

Cardinals

6'2

294

7.81

Louis Trinca-Pasat

455

S38

Nick Pickett

UNSIGNED

6'0

201

4.06

Brandon Taylor

456

LB48

David Curry

Broncos

6'1

227

---

Devin Unga

457

iOL50

Shane McGough

UNSIGNED

6'2

295

6.33

Austin Blythe

458

TE22

Hunter Kampmoyer

Chargers

6'4

243

3.41

Luke Stocker

459

OT38

Devery Hamilton

Raiders

6'7

301

8.17

Alex Taylor

460

QB21

David Moore

UNSIGNED

6'1

198

6.81

David Blough

461

RB41

Shakif Seymour

UNSIGNED

5'11

220

3.85

Tashard Choice

462

CB52

Marlon Character

Chiefs

5'11

199

9.04

Justin Bethel

463

WR68

Adrian Hardy

UNSIGNED

6'1

205

5.74

Kalija Lipscomb

464

EDGE43

Leighton McCarthy

Bucs

6'2

226

6.33

Tahir Whitehead

465

iOL51

Ryan Neuzil

Falcons

6'3

285

8.94

Chris Reed

466

DL38

Jared Goldwire

Chargers

6'5

293

8.5

Kheeston Randall

467

RB42

Israel Tucker

UNSIGNED

5'8

194

5.27

Fred Russell

468

LB49

Trystan Slinker

UNSIGNED

5'10

234

2.07

Keishawn Bierria

469

FB6

Carl Tucker

Dolphins

6'1

245

2.32

Dan Kendra

470

S39

Eric Burrell

Saints

5'11

197

2.4

Jahleel Addae

471

WR69

Donnie Corley

UNSIGNED

6'2

186

5.87

Kirk Merritt

472

RB43

Sandon McCoy

UNSIGNED

5'10

215

3.07

Nick Brosette

473

iOL52

Brandon Kennedy

UNSIGNED

6'2

286

2.24

Reese Dismukes

474

WR70

T.J. Simmons

Bucs

6'1

208

5.33

Isaiah Coulter

475

WR71

Damon Hazelton

Texans

6'3

208

6.38

Travis Fulgham

476

QB22

Kevin Thomson

UNSIGNED

6'0

198

8.42

Pat White

477

WR72

Tristen Wallace

UNSIGNED

6'2

232

9.66

Donte Moncrief

478

LB50

Max Richardson

Raiders

5'11

223

6.72

Dat Nguyen

479

CB53

Isaiah Dunn

Jets

5'11

189

8.93

Richard Marshall

480

RB44

Harry Trotter

UNSIGNED

5'9

207

---

Vick Ballard

481

WR73

Keyion Dixon

UNSIGNED

6'2

190

---

Rashard Higgins

482

iOL53

Michael Brown

Saints

6'3

340

1.5

Mark Jackson

483

OT39

Darius Harper

Chargers

6'7

300

8.25

Charlie Heck

484

DL39

Drew Wiley

UNSIGNED

6'4

294

8.27

Jalen Dalton

485

WR74

DJ Turner

Raiders

5'9

206

7.03

Antonio Callaway

486

EDGE44

Noah Curtis

UNSIGNED

6'5

256

2.09

D.J. Pettway

487

RB45

Tre Harbison

Browns

5'11

218

3.84

Karlos Williams

488

TE23

Pro Wells

Bengals

6'3

249

2.6

Hunter Bryant

489

WR75

Riley Lees

Bengals

6'0

192

5.9

Jordan Shipley

490

RB46

Kyle Porter

UNSIGNED

5'9

212

6.51

Kenneth Dixon

491

LB51

Ethan Tucky

UNSIGNED

6'2

231

6.83

Vosean Joseph

492

DL40

Jarrod Hewitt

Seahawks

6'1

290

---

Maurice Hurst

493

CB54

A.J. Parker

Lions

5'11

182

2.75

Bené Benwikere

494

RB47

Myles Fells

UNSIGNED

5'9

174

3.41

Keenan Reynolds

495

OT40

Jon Dietzen

Packers

6'5

312

6.7

Rees Odhiambo

496

TE24

Brock Wright

Lions

6'4

257

9.21

Jerell Adams

497

WR76

Khalil McClain

Bears

6'3

214

2.37

Quinshad Davis

498

iOL54

Ry Schneider

UNSIGNED

6'2

312

0.32

Chase Behrndt

499

RB48

Corey Taylor II

UNSIGNED

5'10

214

---

Qadree Ollison

500

S40

Ben DeLuca

Chargers

6'1

202

4.94

Deon Bush

500

WR77

Branden Mack

Broncos

6'5

217

2.39

Robert Meachem

UDFA tryouts

Rank

Ht

Wt

Name

Team

RAS

Comp

DL24

6'0

280

Mustafa Johnson

Tryout: NYJ

5.61

Luther Maddy

QB17

6'1

210

Brady White

Tryout: TEN

5.14

Keith Wenning

iOL48

6'2

291

Jaelin Fisher

Tryout: PIT

8.35

Coleman Shelton

