UD freshman forward enters transfer portal

A University of Dayton freshman forward has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Petras Padegimas entered the portal on Monday, according to the website 247sports.com.

He is the third Flyer to enter the portal since March.

Zimi Nwokeji entered the portal on March 18 and News Center 7 previously reported that guard Kobe Elvis entered it on Saturday.

Pademigmas averaged 1.1 points in 7.9 minutes per game in 25 games this past season for the Flyers.

He missed six games due to illness in January.

With Padegimas’ departure, UD has three open scholarships for the 2024-25 season.

Dayton went 25-8 this past season losing in the Second Round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament to Arizona.

