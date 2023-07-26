UD Flyers announce 2023-24 non-conference men’s basketball schedule

The University of Dayton announced the non-conference schedule for the upcoming men’s basketball season on Tuesday.

It includes seven home games, three games at the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic, two road games, and a neutral site game.

The Flyers’ schedule includes a preseason charity exhibition game against Ohio State on October 22 at the UD Arena and a traditional exhibition game against Cedarville on October 28, according to a university spokesperson.

UD opens the regular season by hosting SIUE on November 6 and then travels to Northwestern on November 10.

It will play at the Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals Charleston Classic, November 16-19. The rest of the teams include Houston, LSU, North Texas, St. John’s, Towson, Utah, and Wake Forest. The bracket will be announced later.

Dayton will host Youngstown State on November 24 and then travel to Dallas to play SMU on November 29.

UD will then play three straight home games before exam week. They will play Grambling on December 2, UNLV on December 6, and Troy on December 9.

The Flyers will travel to Cincinnati to play the UC Bearcats on December 16 at Heritage Bank Arena in the Hoops Classic Presented by Altafiber.

Dayton concludes the non-conference scheduled hosting Oakland on December 20 and Longwood on December 30.

Game times as well as the Atlantic 10 schedule will be announced later.