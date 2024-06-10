UD baseball coach takes new job at Vanderbilt after seven seasons with Flyers

Jun. 10—Dayton Flyers baseball coach Jayson King will leave the program after seven seasons to take an assistant coaching job at Vanderbilt, according to a source.

Kendall Rogers, of D1Baseball.com, first reported the news on Sunday.

Dayton hired King in June 2017. He spent the previous season at Army as an associate head coach. That followed an 18-year run at Division II Franklin Pierce University. He also coached two seasons at UMass-Boston.

King replaced Tony Vittorio, who stepped down in 2017 after 18 seasons.

King's record was 165-176. The program had two winning records in his seven seasons: 32-26 in 2019; and 33-22 last season. The Flyers contended for the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title until the final weekend but fell short of their first championship since 2009.

King joins the staff of Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin, who has been with the program for 22 seasons. Vanderbilt won national championships in 2014 and 2019.

Vanderbilt finished 38-23 in 2024. It was ranked sixth in the country when it lost 8-5 to Dayton on Feb. 20 in Nashville. It was Dayton's first victory over a top-25 opponent in 17 years and its first victory over a top-10 opponent in 28 years.