UCSD Summer League: Rancho Buena Vista 59, Cathedral Catholic 51

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – The Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns take down the Cathedral Catholic Dons at UCSD Summer League Basketball, 59-51.

The standout player in the game for the Longhorns was Junior Guard CJ Aldrich, while the leader for the Dons was Steven Evans-Glynn.

