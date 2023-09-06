UC's Tony Pike returns to Pitt nearly 14 years after famous pass to Armon Binns

Nearly 14 years ago the University of Cincinnati clinched the Big East football title in dramatic fashion. Down as many as 21, a pass play with 33 seconds to go sent Bearcat fans into a victorious frenzy.

With an undefeated season on the line and head coach Brian Kelly being courted by Irishmen, UC had a day to remember on the cold, snowy grass of what was then called Heinz Field (now Acrisure Stadium) on Dec. 5, 2009.

It didn't start out so pleasant as Dave Wannstedt's Panthers were having their way with the Bearcats, at one point leading 31-10. Then, magic struck as Mardy Gilyard's 99-yard kickoff return before the half put UC down two scores 31-17.

DECEMBER 5, 2009. University of Cincinnati quarterback Tony Pike celebrates his game winning touchdown to Armon Binns against the University of Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter of their game played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Saturday December 5, 2009.

Second-half redemption

In the third quarter, Tony Pike, picked off three times on the afternoon, heated up and found Gilyard on a 68-yard scoring pass to cut the Pitt lead to a touchdown. With the Panthers up two scores again, Pike found D.J. Woods to make it 38-30. With 5:46 remaining, Isaiah Pead scored, then Pike hit Gilyard for the two-point to tie the game at 38.

"Once our offense started getting into a rhythm, the confidence would rise around our team," Pike said.

Pitt's Dion Lewis would cross the goal line with 1:36 left, but the extra point failed and UC trailed 44-38. Pike liked what he saw in the faces of his teammates, knowing they could win the game.

After Gilyard ran the kickoff to the 39, it was a seven-yard pass to him to the UC 46, a 10-yard pass to Woods put the Bearcats in Pitt territory then a 15-yarder to Gilyard to the Pitt 29 with 33 ticks on the clock.

December 5, 2009: Cincinnati wide receiver Armon Binns (80) catches the game winning touchdown against Pittsburgh DB Jovani Chappel (7) in the 4th quarter in a NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Saturday December 5, 2009 at Heinz Field. Cincinnati won 45 to 44 over Pittsburgh.

"Mardy had such a dynamic game all around (118 yards receiving, 263 on kickoff/punt returns) so we sent trips to the wide side of the field," Pike said. "In doing that, because of Mardy's presence, they had to give safety support to the wide side. That left Armon (Binns) one-on-one."

Said Binns, "I got singled up quite a bit during that game because of what Mardy was doing and what he had done all year."

Binns slapped the left of his helmet to alert Pike who was shocked to see the defender up tight. His next thought was to look the safety off, then trust Binns to get on top of his man to make the grab. For Binns, he remembers a slow-motion focus on the ball.

"Anytime I got one-on-one coverage, me and Pike knew what the deal was," Binns said. "When the ball went in the air, everything went black. All I was focusing on was bringing in the football. There was no sound. It was literally me out there by myself on the field just trying to find that football."

The game was tied at 44, but Pike was still on edge. Jacob Rogers had missed an extra point earlier in the day. When it split the uprights red and black-clad fans in the Steel City were delirious. The catch is remembered yearly and in 2019, a commemorative bobblehead of Pike and Binns was made.

Always credit the line

Pike is quick to point out the work of former UC offensive lineman Jeff Linkenbach who went on to play in the NFL.

"Pitt went offsides!" Pike said. "The defensive end got a quick start and was offsides. Linkenbach was able to get enough on him that he ran passed me and allowed me to step up. Without that, the play is probably blown dead and we're trying it again."

Returning to the scene

Pike has not been back to the field since that day. He walked off thinking UC might have a shot at the national championship and that Brian Kelly would see them through if Nebraska beat Texas in the Big 12 title game. If not for a Texas field goal, UC might have advanced to center stage but the Longhorns won 13-12 putting UC in the Sugar Bowl against Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow's Gators.

Before Saturday's game, Pike will be on hand at Pittsburgh's North Shore Riverfront Park for a UC Alumni Association gathering where he'll repeat the tale of his toss to Binns. Armon Binns will be at Northwestern Saturday where he coaches the Wildcat receivers.

From the outhouse to the penthouse

There are photos of Pike and Kelly taking in the thrill of victory. However, history may have played out differently had the two not found a way to get through the game. At one point, Kelly had Zach Collaros warming up to replace the 6-6 slinger from Reading.

Brian Kelly and the 2009 Bearcats football team stand on the field to be honored during a timeout in the first quarter of the NCAA American Athletic Conference game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

"At halftime, he came up and said, 'You're going to apologize to this team for ruining the perfect season!' Pike said. "That's how bad the first half was. I respect Brian Kelly in the sense that he allowed me to play through it. He could've benched me, could've pulled me. If he gave me a chance to find some rhythm. Had I known walking off the field it would be the last time walking off the field together, it may have been a little different."

Pike has no idea what kind of reception he'll get, but he does hope former coach Dave Wannstedt is there so he can ask him a burning question.

"Why did they leave Armon Binns on an island one-on-one?" Pike said with a satisfying grin.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tony Pike returns to Pitt as Cincinnati Bearcats play Panthers