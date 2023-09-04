UC's Emory Jones snares a pair of Big 12 honors

Three minutes and 15 seconds into his first college football game at the University of Cincinnati, Emory Jones had his first touchdown pass, a 4th-and-5 completion down the right sideline for 49 yards to Xzavier Henderson.

He would account for six more touchdowns on the day, five by air and two with his legs as the Bearcats easily defeated Eastern Kentucky 66-13. His performance earned him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors on Labor Day along with Newcomer of the Week.

Leader of the pack

Jones led all Big 12 players with seven total touchdowns, which is three more than any other player. He set a Cincinnati record for single-game touchdowns accounted for and passed or ran for a score on UC's first six possessions. By halftime, the senior QB had passed for his second career 300-yard game and four TDs. He finished the game with 371 yards of total offense (345 passing and 26 rushing), not bad for a young man with some pre-game jitters.

"Today was probably the first time I was nervous in a long time!" Jones said after the EKU win. "I definitely went out and had fun. That was the main thing. Go out there and execute nicely and everything will take care of itself like it did."

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) poses for a photo with fans in the student section after the second half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Cincinnati Bearcats won 66-13.

His five touchdown passes put him in second place in the Bearcat record book with UC Ring of Honor member Gino Guidugli, Zach Collaros and Gunner Kiel. The school record is six shared by Kiel and Tony Pike.

He's been there before

UC's 667 total yards and 66 points are both top-10 performances. Jones previously surpassed 300 yards passing in 2021 with Florida in a 70-52 win over Samford. He threw for 474 yards and six touchdowns in that contest while running for 86 yards with a score.

For Jones, it's the second time he's had an all-conference honor. In 2021 with Florida, he was the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week following a standout performance in a win over Tennessee in 2021. He led the Gators to a 38-14 victory over the Volunteers by totaling 209 yards and two touchdowns passing and 144 yards rushing.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter of UC's 66-13 win over EKU.

Top three in the nation

As of Monday afternoon, Jones was No. 3 in the country with a quarterback rating of 280.3 trailing only Cardell Williams of Tulsa and Tulane's Michael Pratt according to ESPN. As for Nippert Stadium, it lived up to the hype Jones had heard.

"I'm in the front of the tunnel (coming out), it's a white-out!" Jones said of the entrance. "It was lit up. It was loud. It was kind of loud on offense on the first drive. I was like, 'Be quiet a little bit!' It was awesome though. We just wanted to give the fans a show."

Jones and the Bearcats are at Pitt on Saturday, Sept. 9 for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff televised on the CW Network.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC's Jones wins Big 12 offensive, newcomer awards for opening game