UConnwomen'sbasketball greats Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier launching U.S.-based pro league

Jul. 6—The new league, named Unrivaled, will run from January through March and comprise of 30 of the top women's players divided into six teams. The current structure would encompass games of three-on-three and one-on-one at a soundstage in Miami, according to ESPN.

The goal is to raise enough money through private funding and sponsorships to provide the players with competitive pay to supplement what they make in the WNBA. This would help offset the lucrative contracts they would be giving up overseas and provide a helpful solution towards the WNBA's prioritization rules, which mandates that players must return from overseas by the start of training camp to be eligible for the season.

Stewart and Collier, who were UConn teammates on the 2016 NCAA champion, told ESPN they've mobilized a team of business and sports industry leaders including Twitter, DAZN, the WTA and WWE to help launch the league next January.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

They also said players they've approached so far have shown enthusiasm for the idea, given Unrivaled can deliver on the promised salary and vision for the single-site league.

"It's the ability for players to stay home, to be in a market like Miami where we can just be the buzz and create that with the best WNBA players," Stewart told ESPN. "We can't keep fighting [the WNBA's prioritization rule]. It is a rule that takes away our choices, which should never be a thing, especially as women, but it is still a rule."

The prioritization rules requires players to return from overseas by the start of training camp to be eligible for the season. That forced players to leave their winter league teams early since overseas seasons often overlap with the start of the WNBA season.

Stewart told ESPN the idea for the league was hatched a dinner in New York with Collier and her husband Alex Bazzell, a former skills coach who launched a basketball coaching platform with former NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

"We've all been talking and realizing that we're missing a moment, having a lot of our players be overseas or not playing basketball [during the offseason]," Stewart told ESPN. "I think top players, they want to be playing, right? They want to be home, they want to be playing, but it has to make sense. It has to be right and the money has to be right. And I think that's what Unrivaled is trying to do."