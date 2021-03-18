UConn's R.J. Cole in final phase of concussion protocol, could return for Saturday's NCAA Tournament game

R.J. Cole UConn smiling

UConn announced on Thursday that junior guard R.J. Cole is in the final phase of concussion protocol, and will participate in his first full practice.

He will be evaluated afterward to determine his status for Saturday's NCAA Tournament game against Maryland. The Huskies finished the season 15-7, good enough to earn a No. 7 seed in the East Region.

They'd love to get Cole back for their matchup with the Terrapins, as he finished second on the team in scoring behind star James Bouknight.



Cole averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game over 22 games in his first season at UConn. He sat out last year after transferring from Howard, where he had two strong seasons, averaging 23.7 points (2017-18) and 21.4 points (2018-19) per game respectively.

He scored just five points in 30 min of action in the team's 59-56 loss to Creighton in the Big East Tournament semifinal. They'll hope to learn from that loss, and prepare for a potential run in the NCAA Tournament with head coach Dan Hurley leading the way.