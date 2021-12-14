UConn's Paige Bueckers undergoes successful knee surgery

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers holds knee vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

UConn star Paige Bueckers underwent successful surgery on her left knee Monday, the team announced.

Bueckers had to have an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear repaired after suffering her injury during the Huskies' rout of Notre Dame on Dec. 5.

Bueckers is expected to have an eight-week recovery, which would put her back on the court in the middle of February.

Head coach Geno Auriemma said over the weekend that Bueckers wasn't yet set on surgery and was listening to other opinions.

"She needs to solicit a couple other opinions," Auriemma explained. "And then the next step is there's either going to be surgery or there's not going to be surgery, and that's got to happen relatively soon, yes or no."

When the injury occurred, Auriemma said "we’re all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury. ... Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her."

Bueckers looked ahead in an Instagram post, saying "the real will always prevail...God's plan."