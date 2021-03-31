UConn's Paige Bueckers named AP National Player of the Year

Scott Thompson
·1 min read
Paige Bueckers dribbles in navy blue UConn uniform
Paige Bueckers dribbles in navy blue UConn uniform

Paige Bueckers just continues to rewrite the history books, as she became the first freshman to ever be named the AP National Player of the Year on Wednesday.

UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma broke the news to Bueckers during a team meeting, handing her the award with her teammates all cheering in congratulations.

Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi and more Huskies standouts were given that award in just their first year as a college player. But Bueckers is more than deserving of it after what she has accomplished in the regular season, and now, the NCAA tournament in San Antonio.

Speaking of awards, she was just named the River Walk Region's most outstanding player after dropping 22.5 points per game with 6.5 boards and 4.5 assists as well in the first four games of the tourney. And she was named WBCA Co-Freshman of the Year -- an award given by the Big East conference.

It's been such an outstanding season for Bueckers, but she knows the job isn't done yet. All the awards will have a slight sour taste if the championship isn't won.

But it is certainly worth recognizing that a season like the one Bueckers just had hasn't been done by many past stars, let alone a freshman. The scary part for NCAA competitors is that Bueckers still has a couple more seasons to go.

