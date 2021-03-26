UConn's Paige Bueckers named to 2021 John R. Wooden Award All-American Team

Paige Bueckers grey uniform dribbling

UConn freshman Paige Bueckers added another accolade to her collection on Friday, as she was named to the 2021 John R. Wooden Award All-American Team, announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Bueckers leads the Huskies with 19.9 points and 6.0 assists per game this season on the way to a 24-1 record and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

She was previously selected as an AP First Team All-American, Big East Player and Freshman of the Year, and Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

The other four Wooden Award All-Americans are South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Louisville's Dana Evans, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith. All five players are all finalists for the 2021 John R. Wooden Award.

The 45th annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the women’s most outstanding college basketball player will take place on Monday, April 5.