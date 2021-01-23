UConn's Paige Bueckers (ankle) unavailable vs. Georgetown on Saturday

Paige Bueckers dribbles for UConn

UConn point guard Paige Bueckers is unavailable for Saturday’s game against Georgetown.

Bueckers suffered an ankle injury in the final minutes of the Huskies’ 67-61 win over Tennessee on Thursday. She rolled her ankle with three minutes remaining, left the game to get it taped up, but returned to hit a clutch three with 28 seconds to go in the contest.

The freshman sensation leads UConn in points (17.1), assists (5.7), steals (2.9) and three-point field goal percentage (46.9 percent). She’s also averaging 5.9 rebounds per game.

Sunday’s game against Georgetown is available on SNY at 2 p.m., with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m.