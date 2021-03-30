UConn's Paige Bueckers adds another two honors to her historic freshman season

Paige Bueckers smiling on court during NCAA Tourney white jersey

Paige Bueckers continues to impress during her historic first season at UConn, and has now added another two honors to her early.

After leading the Huskies to a stunning, comeback win over Baylor to send UConn to its 13th consecutive Final Four, Bueckers was named the River Walk Region's Most Outstanding Player.

She averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the first four games of the tournament, including a 28-point performance in the 69-67 Elite Eight win over Baylor.

Christyn Williams was also included on the All-Tournament team after putting up 18 points and four rebounds a game, so far.

Additionally on Tuesday, Bueckers was named the WBCA Co-Freshman of the Year, alongside Iowa's Cailtin Clark.

Bueckers' 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.85 assists this season has helped UConn get to 28-1 record, with their sights set on another National Title for the program and coach Geno Auriemma.