UConn's Nika Muhl named Big East Defensive Player of the Year

UConn's Nika Mühl has been named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

UConn's defense this season has been the best in the conference, allowing 55.4 points per game, including 50.8 against conference opponents.

In 17 conference games, Mühl ranks third in the league with 2.2 steals per game.



Mühl is the second straight UConn player to be named Defensive Player of the Year, after Olivia Nelson-Ododa received the honor last season.

In addition to Muhl being named DPOTY, four other UConn players received regular season Big East honors.

Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams made the All-Big East First Team, and Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd were named to the All-Freshman Team. Ducharme also earned All-Big East Second Team honors.