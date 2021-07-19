UConn's Katie Lou Samuelson taken off USA's 3x3 team after contracting COVID-19

Katie Lou Samuelson Team USA

Former UConn women's basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson, who current plays for the WNBA's Seattle Storm, has been taken off Team USA's 3x3 Olympic roster due to a positive COVID-19 test.

She was put in health and safety protocols on Saturday and was removed from the roster on Monday.

"Our hearts are broken for Lou. We thank her for her endless commitment to building up USA Basketball 3x3 & we will miss her dearly in Tokyo," wrote the team's Twitter account on Monday.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Samuelson said she was "devastated," adding that she is fully vaccinated.

This will be America's first women's 3x3 team to compete in the Olympics.