UConn's Jordan Hawkins declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UConn Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins (24) shoots the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off of his national title with UConn on Monday, sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

In 37 games this season, including the Huskies’ title run, the 6-foot-5, 195-pounder averaged 16.2 points per game on 40.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He added 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.4 minutes per game, doubling his minutes played as a freshman last season.

During the NCAA Tournament, the Maryland native elevated his game even more, catching fire from three-point range. Averaging 27 minutes per game in six contests, Hawkins averaged 16.3 points on 44 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from three. Of his 27 made baskets, 21 were triples.

Hawkins’ offense helped lead UConn to its fifth national title in one of the more impressive tournament runs in recent memory. As a four-seed, the Huskies destroyed their competition, winning by an average of 20 points.

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Barclays Center.