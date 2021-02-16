UConn's James Bouknight cleared to return to all basketball activities

James Bouknight drives against Hartford

UConn sophomore guard James Bouknight has been cleared to return to all basketball activities, the school announced on Tuesday.

Bouknight is averaging 20.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over six contests this season. He's been out since Jan.5 after hyperextending his left elbow against Marquette, and had surgery on Jan. 12.

UConn improved to 5-1 after their win over Marquette, but have since gone 4-4 without their star guard. The Huskies will look to stay towards the top of the Big East when they face off against Providence on Tuesday night.



Bouknight scored a season-high 40 points against No. 9 Creighton on Dec. 20, 2020, showing why he's projected to go in the first round of the NBA Draft.