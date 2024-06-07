UConn's Hurley targeted by Lakers for vacant head coach position

Jun. 6—Dan Hurley has been open about his interest in becoming an NBA head coach before his career ends.

Hurley just might get his chance sooner than expected.

According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Lakers will try to lure Hurley from UConn with an "massive, long-term contract offer" to become the NBA team's next head coach.

The report states the Lakers have reached out to Hurley and plan to "escalate discussions in the coming days."

Hurley, 51, is an attractive target for both NBA and college coaches after winning back-to-back national championships in April. He elected to stay at UConn after Kentucky expressed an interest in hiring him in April.

Entering his seventh season in Storrs, Hurley reportedly met with his team on Thursday morning to let them know about his discussions with the Lakers. The Huskies practiced in the afternoon.

In June 2023, Hurley received a new deal after winning the program's fifth national championship, signing a new six-year, $32.1 million contract that runs through 2028-29.

Another new contract is in the works for Hurley, who's considered one of the best coaches in college basketball, at UConn.

But it may be hard for Hurley to turn down an offer from the Lakers, one of the NBA's most storied franchises.

Hurley was asked about his contract status after appearing at the UConn Coaches Road Show in Stamford on Wednesday night.

"It's complicated," Hurley said. "There's a business side of it, which you allow your agent to advise you on. I'm not a businessman. I'm not good at that. I'm a one trick pony. It's probably taken more time than any of us would have liked, but it's not something that's ever been a rush for me.

"When you've won back to back championships, you're not calling your agent worried about the status of your contract. You're more worried about recruiting, scheduling."

Hurley continued, talking about the demands of the job.

"You sacrifice a lot to do this job. It's a high pressure job. The job beats your ass pretty good. It's a total commitment. A lot suffers because of it — your family, any chance of any type of a social life. It consumes everything that you have. There's a price you pay for it. You also have a market as a coach when you've accomplished a lot of things.

"So trying to find that sweet spot is something."

Due in part to the demands of the job and his relentless coaching style, Hurley doesn't see staying in the profession past turning 60 years old.

A New Jersey native, Hurley expressed a desire to end his career by going back to his coaching roots, finishing on the high school level.

"I loved high school," said Hurley, who started his head coaching career at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, N.J., in 2001. "And I loved teaching. I learned a lot more about history as a teacher than I did in high school or college.

"I'm a regular guy. I'll never allow the success we're having to create an ego. ... You don't put yourself above people. You're fortunate that you have a particular skill as a sports person."

Hurley's decision whether to leave UConn for the Los Angeles job will be a difficult one.

His tight-knit family has strong ties in the Northeast. His parents live in New Jersey, where Hurley's wife Andrea is also from. His two sons — Andrew and Danny — live in the region.

Hurley has restocked the roster with talent. He believes the Huskies can make a run at a three-peat, something that hasn't been done since UCLA accomplished the feat in the 1970s.

On the other hand, Hurley would relish the challenge of coaching an NBA team. He'd also have the opportunity to coach LeBron James, one of the all-time greats in the sport.

Hurley has accomplished basically everything that he set out to do when hired at UConn in 2018. He restored the program to an elite level, won Big East regular season and league tournament titles and two national championships.

He's smart enough to make the necessary adjustments on the pro level, including dialing down his fiery personality.

Plus, the college basketball landscaping is rapidly changing, putting more focus on things like the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and creating more headaches for college coaches.

Chances are that Hurley will reach out to Billy Donovan for advice. Donovan eventually made his way to the NBA after leading Florida to back-to-back national titles (2006, 2007), starting out at Oklahoma City and now coaching the Chicago Bulls.

Coaching in the NBA is not for everybody.

Twenty years ago, then Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski turned down an offer to coach the Lakers.

But times have drastically changed since then.

Hurley talked about the subject of coaching in the pros following UConn's national championship parade in Hartford in April.

"We have no desire to ever leave here to coach college basketball anywhere else," Hurley said. "Maybe down the road you hope you can mature enough emotionally to much later in my career try to take a shot at the NBA. Down the road, way down the road."

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma told a funny story about randomly mentioning the Lakers job to Hurley during the UConn Coaches Road Show Wednesday night.

"I have no idea what's going on and I have no idea where this is going or what's happening, but I just leaned over and said, "I think you can win a lot of championships with the Lakers, more so than a guy who has never coached.' He just looked at me and nodded and we had a good laugh."

When Auriemma heard the news Thursday morning, he was surprised.

"It would be a bad day for UConn for sure if this happens and it would be a great, great day for Dan Hurley and I'm sure a bittersweet day for Dan Hurley," Auriemma said.

