UConn's Geno Auriemma says there's no vaccine for 'nonsense going on' in U.S.: 'The only thing you have for that is your vote'

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma spoke at length on Thursday regarding the anger he feels due to the state of things in the United States and around the world.

"To be honest, I've never felt anything like I'm seeing and feeling in today's world," Auriemma told reporters via Zoom. "Never. Not ever at any time in my life have I been so disgusted with so much of what I see happening in the country.

"The pandemic is one of the least of our problems. There's a cure for the pandemic. It's out there, it's coming. I'm not sure there's a cure for a lot of the other stuff that's going on in this country. You can't make a vaccine for some of the nonsense that's been going on in this country. You can't. There isn't a vaccine for that. The only thing you have for that is your vote. That's it. There's no vaccine. No one can inoculate you from the stuff that's been happening in this country, the things that are being said, the way people are treating each other.

"It's just the most anger I've ever felt in my life about anything, has been what's going on in the world -- in our world right now. In this world right now, in America especially. We as coaches or teachers, whatever. We're always trying to tell people 'hey listen, try to do the right thing. Try to do the right thing.' We don't always do. Trust me, I'm as guilty as anybody. I believe it was when we went to West Point, when we took the team to West Point. A lot of the times they talked about doing the hard right and not the easy wrong."

