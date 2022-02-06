UConn's Geno Auriemma says Azzi Fudd 'looked like a happy kid' in career game

Azzi Fudd screaming in white UConn throwback jersey

When Azzi Fudd announced her commitment to UConn, the expectations were high. But she knew that would be the case, as he was already the No. 1 recruit in the country last year.

But, up until Sunday with the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers on the schedule, Fudd hasn't been the main headline surrounding the No. 10 Huskies. However, in her first career start, Fudd made sure to remind people why she was the top recruit in the first place.

Fudd dropped a career-high 25 points in just her eighth collegiate contest, going 7-of-9 from three-point land in the process.

“Azzi looked happy playing basketball today,” head coach Geno Auriemma said. “Sometimes when you come in with that kinda hype, it’s almost like an obligation like ‘Everyone expects me to do this, so I hope I don’t let anybody down.’ Today, she just looked like a happy kid playing a game she loves. Makes it look easy, doesn’t she? She’s like a machine man.”

Auriemma admitted that Fudd has had some transitioning to do at the college level, which is why she hasn't been featured as much in his rotation. But the Huskies were drawing up plays for Fudd, and she cashed in on every opportunity.

"She had a couple great passes, she didn’t turn the ball over. If you have watched the game, you would’ve thought she was an upperclassman out there," he said.

Of course, Fudd's career with UConn is just getting started. But Auriemma also said the Huskies, though not No. 1 in the country and the usual wearer of the crown in Division I women's basketball, won't be an easy out when March Madness rolls around.

And if Fudd keeps playing like she did in what could very well be a very early turning point in her career, that proclamation by the experienced head coach could ring true.

"If that's the worst she ever looks, it's going to be pretty good," Auriemma said.