UConn's Geno Auriemma to miss Tuesday night's game vs. Butler

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Princeton Tigers at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss Tuesday night's matchup against Butler because he's feeling under the weather, the team announced before the game.

Auriemma missed two games in December against Florida State and Seton Hall with an illness.

Chris Dailey, who is 15-0 when filling in with UConn, will coach in Auriemma's absence.

The Huskies enter Tuesday with an 11-2 record as the No. 5 ranked team in the nation in the early games of Big East Conference play.