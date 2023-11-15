UConn's Dan Hurley despite 87-53 win over Mississippi Valley State: 'I thought we looked soft'

In this UConn postgame new conference, head coach Dan Hurley was not happy with his team's performance against Mississippi Valley State despite winning handily 87-53. He was particularly unhappy with the Huskies rebounding and was a far cry from the "dawgs" he had on last year's championship team. Hurley: "That was not championship caliber basketball." The lone bright spot according to the coach was the shooting of guard Cam Spencer, who dropped a game-high 25 points, 19 of them in the first-half. "It's scary to think what the halftime score would have been if not for that first half by him."