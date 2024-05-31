UConn's Coe carries late Team Impact member with him as Huskies open NCAA tournament play

May 30—STORRS — Tucked into Garrett Coe's baseball cap is a small photo.

It is of a smiling Alexander "AJ" Salisbury, with whom Coe formed a special bond during the Tolland resident's time as a Team Impact member of the UConn program. Salisbury passed away in April at the age of 10.

Salisbury will be on Coe's mind and in his heart when the 6-foot-6 senior left-hander pitches in the Norman (Oklahoma) Regional this weekend. UConn (32-23) opens NCAA tournament play at 1 p.m. Friday against Duke (39-18) at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

"I take AJ to the mound," Coe said earlier this week before practice at Elliot Ballpark. "I have a photo of him in my hat. I bring him out on the mound with me all the time. It's in my hat, always."

Coe (9-5, 4.53), who leads the team in wins, will likely start in UConn's second game on Saturday in the double-elimination regional. It will come about seven weeks after Salisbury lost his battle with brain cancer on April 10.

After staging a dramatic walk-off win over St. John's April 14, the entire UConn baseball team attended Salisbury's wake in Tolland.

What happened that emotional day moved coach Jim Penders to tears.

"I'm leaving here and I'm going to go with coach (Jeff) Hourigan to represent the team and I'm in there for a little while, I start to see our guys coming through the door," Penders said. "And all 40 of them came. I was expecting maybe five or six guys would show up. Garrett Coe led them in with a jersey for AJ.

"... They all showed up in their Huskies' jerseys that looked like the Dodgers — AJ was a Dodger fan — and it was incredibly moving. There was a buzz in the funeral home and then there was silence when they walked in the door. It was beautiful."

UConn dedicated the rest of the season to Salisbury.

Right after that time, the Huskies began to come together as a team and turn their season around.

They went on a run, leading to winning a Big East regular-season title and earning an NCAA tournament at-large berth.

"It was a chance for them to come together and remember this is just a game," Penders said. "We can't get a runner in from scoring position and this kid can't play anymore; he's not here. So we owe it to just squeeze every drop out of every opportunity. The kids have been playing a lot looser since then and just having fun."

Salisbury continues to make an impact on the team. He became close with the Huskies through Team Impact, which matches children dealing with serious illness and disability with college teams. He attended games and threw out the first pitch to Coe for one game.

Coe, a team captain, regularly kept in contact with Salisbury. They bonded over their love for baseball. Their relationship changed Coe's perspective.

"As a 24-year-old man, I get to come out and play baseball every day," said Coe, who's from Lakeside. "I'm not dealing with a terrible, terrible illness like that. I'm very fortunate. It makes me think when I'm out here that life could be a lot worse."

UConn hopes to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Coe is part of an experienced pitching staff with previous postseason experience.

Penders has faith in Coe anytime the "gentle giant" pitches. He'll miss Coe, whose career is coming to an end.

"He's a really impressive young man," Penders said. "I have the privilege of coaching him and the honor of coaching him. He's taught me an awful lot about being a good person and being accountable.

" ... I hope I can be involved in his life in some way, shape or form for the rest of it. He's going to make a great husband and great father. I'm looking forward to following his journey. He's given us a helluva ride since he's been here. He's done a super job on the mound and done an unbelievable job in the community."

Last ride for Malcom, Broadhurst

Luke Broadhurst and Matt Malcom have enjoyed a lot of special memories and moments together as college baseball teammates. At Eastern Connecticut State University, the talented duo made regular trips to the NCAA Division III tournament and won a national championship in 2022.

Now, they're taking one last postseason ride together at UConn. Both players arrived in Storrs as graduate transfers.

"It's really special to be here on the team with him," Broadhurst said. "We've had so many great memories and moments, the both of us together. He's really instilled a lot of great things in our team. The guys all love him and the positive energy that he brings to the table is awesome."

They're both Connecticut success stories. Malcom (eight home runs, 18 RBI) is from East Lyme and Broadhurst, who leads the team in home runs (13) and RBI (47), is from Stafford Springs.

Malcom is looking forward to playing in his first NCAA Division I tournament.

"It's a great opportunity again to showcase our talents again on the national stage," Malcom said. "It's definitely exciting. This is what I came here for, playing all big schools on the big stage."

