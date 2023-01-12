UConn's Azzi Fudd feels she shook off the rust in return against St. John's

Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots against the NC State Wolfpack during the second half in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Auriemma isn't the only one who returned for UConn on Wednesday. Sophomore guard Azzi Fudd got back on the court against St. John's to help the Huskies continue their winning ways.

In the 82-52 win, Fudd scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting (2-4 from three) with three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench.

"I had to go into the game and remind myself to stay aggressive," Fudd said after the game. "I still feel a second off on our offenses and stuff. I've been out for awhile. I feel like I did a good job of shaking the rust off."

Fudd missed the Huskies' last eight games after suffering a right knee injury against Notre Dame back on Dec. 4.

The original prognosis was that Fudd would be out 3-6 weeks, and the 20-year-old has made it back in five.

After starting the team's first seven games of the season, Fudd was leading the team with 20.6 point per game.