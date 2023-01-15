UConn's Azzi Fudd exits Sunday's game vs. Georgetown with apparent knee injury

Jan 15, 2023; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) looks to pass the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Kelsey Ransom (1) in the first half at XL Center. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

UConn sophomore guard Azzi Fudd exited in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with Georgetown due to an apparent right knee injury.

Shortly before halftime, Fudd appeared to collide with Georgetown’s Ariel Jenkins and ended up walking to the locker room with a member of the training staff.



When Fudd came back onto the court after the half, she had an ice pack wrapped on her right knee and did not warm up with her teammates. She was later officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The hope for UConn fans is that Fudd did not re-aggravate the same right knee injury that sidelined her for eight games. Fudd just made her return to the floor on Wednesday, scoring 14 points in 20 minutes in a win over St. John’s.

Fudd had three points against the Hoyas before exiting the game on Sunday.