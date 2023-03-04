UConn's Azzi Fudd, Dorka Juhasz to return Saturday vs. Georgetown

Dec 2, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball again st the Providence Friars in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies have announced that Azzi Fudd and Dorka Juhasz will be available for their Big East Tournament game Saturday afternoon against Georgetown.

This will be just the second game all season that the Huskies will have all 10 of their eligible-players available.

Fudd has missed the last 14 regular season games after injuring her knee back on Jan. 15, also against Georgetown. In nine games this season she's averaging 17.9 points while shooting 53 percent from the field.



Juhasz missed UConn's regular season finale with a sprained ankle. She's averaging 14.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game on the season.