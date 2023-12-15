UConn's Ayanna Patterson will miss remainder of 2023-24 season

UConn sophomore Ayanna Patterson will miss the rest of the Huskies’ 2023-24 season after she underwent left knee surgery on Thursday, the team announced.

According to head coach Geno Auriemma, “Ayanna's been dealing with patellar tendonitis since high school. She's been rehabbing and undergoing treatments and decided with our medical staff that it was time to take care of the issue.”

Patterson had not played in a game this season, but last year as a freshman she averaged 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds across 30 contests for UConn.

“We'll support Yanna through her rehab process and we anticipate she'll make a full recovery. We look forward to having her back with the team on the court,” Auriemma said.

The 6-foot-2 forward joins Azzi Fudd as Huskies who are out for the year.