UConn's Aaliyah Edwards, Dorka Juhasz use size advantage to dominate Creighton

With only seven players suited up, No. 8 UConn rolled past No. 21 Creighton 72-47 on Wednesday night thanks to the play of the Huskies’ two bigs, Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz.

The two forwards combined to score 45 points and bring down 38 rebounds in the win, an effort that Geno Auriemma -- who returned to the sideline after missing the team’s last two games due to health and personal reasons -- was very pleased with.

“That was pretty amazing. Not only defensively but just our effort was really great,” he said after the game. “We talked about going into the game that we had a big advantage in the post and certainly Aaliyah and Dorka played into that. What they did was pretty remarkable.

“They didn’t get much of a breather, the two of them. [Creighton] are not an easy team to guard, you have to chase them all over the court. I’m really thrilled for them and proud of them tonight.”

As the Hall of Fame coach said, UConn came into Wednesday’s game looking to take advantage of their size. Edwards is listed at 6-foot-3 while Juhasz comes in at 6-foot-5, and Creighton had no answer on defense.

UConn's plan worked, leading to an early and sizable lead that UConn would not relinquish.

“I knew we had to play off our energy,” Edwards, who posted 23 points and 20 rebounds, said of the team’s quick start. “We made it known that we were going to be dominant the whole game.”

“From the start we were talking about that. Coming out of the second half… coming out even stronger and using our height advantage. It was the whole game,” Juhasz added. “In the second half we were mindful of finding those mismatches and feeding the ball inside and I feel the guards did a great job of finding us.”

UConn needed the offense Edwards and Juhasz provided because the team was missing so many players. Azzi Fudd missed her fifth straight game with a knee injury while Aubrey Griffin was out after testing positive for COVID and Amari DeBerry couldn’t make the matchup because of travel cancellations.

Despite missing so many bodies, UConn’s resilience showed against a ranked opponent on the road.

“It’s extra motivation,” Juhasz said of playing short-handed. “Whoever is playing today needs to be ready to play. We have pride in that. Make sure that we were going to dominate this game and I think we did a great job. There are a lot of circumstances happening to us but it shows our team chemistry is really good. It doesn’t matter how many people we have, we play our game and don’t take our foot off the gas.”

Edwards became the first player in school history to grab 20 rebounds since Maya Moore did it in 2010, and while that bit of history isn’t lost on her, the junior gives the credit to her teammates.

“It’s an honor to be up there with the big names,” she said. “As Dorka said, keeping our foot on the gas. Tonight was my night but it could be Dorka’s for the next game… It shows how resilient our team is and we don’t stop and we keep going.”

After the big win, Auriemma said he was glad to be back on the sideline especially with this particular group. He credits their infectious energy, but he also can't help but wonder what this team would look like if his stars were not sidelined with injuries.

“Feels good to be around this group. They have so much energy that they play with all the time,” he said. “And, you know, I keep thinking ‘well, what it would have been like if it were with Paige [Bueckers], Azzi, Ice [Brady] out there.’ We didn't have Aubrey today. So it's just fun to watch them play and see what they do.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be Geno without some criticism of his team, but he couldn’t help but show how happy he is to be coaching this team saying, “They’re infuriating sometimes with some of the things that we do, but they never stop. They just keep playing. I think Nika [Muhl] just pushes the pace all the time and forces us to play at her energy level. So, it's really neat to be around them.”

UConn moved to 10-2 and remained undefeated in Big East play after Wednesday’s win. They’ll look to continue their hot start to the season when they host Marquette on New Year’s Eve.



