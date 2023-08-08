UConnmen'sbasketball team rolls to another exhibition win on European trip

Aug. 7—The venue was mostly empty Monday, but those in attendance did see a 20-point performance from highly-touted freshman guard Stephon Castle. The Georgia native led the Huskies, shooting 7 of 12 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

Tristen Newton added 16 points with nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. Alex Karaban also had 16 points, while Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Donovan Clingan had nine points and six assists.

Freshman Solomon Ball had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench, and Samson Johnson added 10 points and five rebounds.

UConn shot 46.3% (37 of 80) from the field and 36.4% (12 of 33) from 3-point range. The Huskies led 54-34 at halftime and outscored the Select Team 49-23 in the second half.

The Huskies opened their trip with a 132-66 win over French team Le Cannet Basket on Saturday, as Karaban had 20 points and Newton 18.

UConn will play at the same site Tuesday against another team of Spanish players, some of whom played Monday. The game starts at 10 a.m. (4 p.m. in Barcelona).

After the game, the team will attend the FC Barcelona-Tottenham Hotspur soccer game Tuesday night.

There will be an open day for exploring Wednesday before the UConn traveling party returns home Thursday.

