UConnmen'sbasketball team goals for next season: What Dan Hurley and Huskies are chasing in 2023-24

Jul. 6—There is nothing the Huskies can do next season to top what they accomplished in such dominating fashion in March and April. But there are several goals and milestones that UConn hasn't accomplished in a while that will be well within reach this season. And they are goals and milestones that are very important to coach Dan Hurley.

Last season, Hurley stated that the team had four goals: win the Phil Knight Invitational, win the Big East regular-season championship, win the Big East Tournament title and win the NCAA Tournament title. The Huskies "only" accomplished two of those goals. Next season, they will be gearing for more.

Here's what to look for:

Big East Tournament championship

This may be the one Hurley wants the most, snipping the nets on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. It has almost felt, at times, that Hurley wanted this more than even an NCAA tourney title, perhaps because it seemed a bit more attainable. But UConn hasn't even been to the Big East tourney finals under Hurley, bopped in the semifinals the past three years by Creighton, Villanova and Marquette, respectively.

The Huskies haven't won a Big East tourney since Kemba Walker's five-wins-in-five-nights miracle in 2011. Of course, there were seven years in between spent in the American Athletic Conference, where Kevin Ollie's Huskies won a conference tourney title in 2016.

Hurley is Big East basketball. He grew up smack-dab in the footprint of the league, played at Seton Hall, now coaches UConn. If UConn winds up leaving for the Big 12 (or elsewhere) in the near future, winning the Big East tourney in the Big Apple would be a delicious cherry on top.

Big East regular season title

It's crazy that UConn has won three national titles and been to four Final Fours since it last won a Big East (or any conference) regular-season crown. The 2006 Huskies were regular-season co-champions with Villanova before being shocked by George Mason in the Elite Eight. UConn will certainly be in the hunt for a regular season title this season. But it won't be easy.

UConn may be the defending national champions, but Marquette is the defending Big East regular season and tournament champions. The Golden Eagles went 17-3 in the Big East last season, winning the league by a full two games. They beat UConn twice in three meetings last season. They bring every key player back except for Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a first-round draft pick by the Mavericks who is a big loss. But with Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek back, and Sixth Man Award winner David Joplin set to fill in O-Max's shoes, Marquette may not skip a beat.

And don't sleep on Creighton, which brings back 7-foot center Ryan Kalkbrenner and all-around stud Baylor Scheierman to a team that lost on a last-second shot in the Elite Eight to San Diego State ... the team UConn wound up beating in the national championship game.

UConn finished 13-7 and in fourth place last year in the Big East. The Huskies lost their top two scorers (Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins) and perhaps their most indispensable player (Andre Jackson Jr.) to the NBA. But they've still got Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban, Tristen Newton and the "Fab Five" coming in.

Is it fair to say that Marquette or Creighton might be picked ahead of them in the preseason coaches' poll? Sure. Can the Huskies win their first Big East regular-season crown in 18 years? Absolutely.

Beat a ranked team on the road

Yes, even in a national championship season, UConn's long futility against Top 25 teams in true road games remained intact.

The Huskies beat ranked teams like Marquette and Providence at home and powerhouses like Alabama, Arkansas, Gonzaga and Miami on neutral floors. They beat Florida and (finally) Villanova on the road, but neither team was ranked.

Amazingly, UConn still hasn't beaten a ranked team on the road since a win at Memphis on Jan. 16, 2014. That 10-year anniversary is coming up. The Huskies will have chances to snap that skein at Kansas, Gonzaga, Marquette, Creighton and perhaps others this season.

Beat Kansas

UConn travels to Lawrence, Kansas on Dec. 1 in a battle between the past two national champs (and potential future Big 12 mates). A win would clinch the above-mentioned goal and also be the Huskies' first ever against the Jayhawks. They've only met three times prior, including the second round of the NCAA Tournament and an ill-fated trip out to Kansas City with the women's basketball team on Jan. 25, 1995.

Big East Freshman of the Year

UConn has had five players win Big East Freshman of the Year: Early Kelley (1983), Nadav Henefeld (1990), Doron Sheffer (1994), Khalid El-Amin (1998) and Rudy Gay (2005). None since, even though Alex Karaban certainly had a good claim for it this past season before losing out to eventual first-round draft pick Cam Whitmore of Villanova. Even Andre Drummond fell short in 2012. Daniel Hamilton won AAC Freshman of the Year in 2015, but we're guessing fans don't care too much about that.

Stephon Castle is a McDonald's All-American and a national top-10 recruit. He'll almost certainly be the league's Preseason Freshman of the Year, and if he's as good as at least one of his fellow 2023 recruits says he is, he'll be honored in March, as well.

Big East Player of the Year

Hasheem Thabeet is the last Husky to win it, sharing the award with Pitt's DeJuan Blair in 2009. Emeka Okafor, Caron Butler, Richard Hamilton (twice) and Ray Allen have also won, and Shabazz Napier was AAC Player of the Year in 2014.

It won't be easy to win it this year, with reigning Kolek, the reigning POY, back, along with fellow first-team All-Big East picks Kalkbrenner and Bryce Hopkins. But who's to say Clingan can't win this award? Or Karaban? Or even Newton?

Big East Coach of the Year

Dan Hurley hasn't sniffed this award yet. Shaka Smart won this past season, Ed Cooley the year before and Mike Anderson in 2021. All were deserving.

Typically, the award goes to the coach who turns around a team picked to finish in the middle or bottom of the pack and winds up one of the league's top teams. UConn will almost certainly be picked to finish in the Big East's top three this season. But if Hurley can masterfully guide a relatively young team to the top of the league, outdueling guys like Cooley, Smart, Rick Pitino, Greg McDermott and Sean Miller along the way, he'll be a perfect candidate for the award.

Two NBA lottery picks?

Clingan and Castle are both projected as 2024 lottery picks by numerous mock drafts. The last time UConn had that was in 2012, when Drummond and Jeremy Lamb were both among the top 14 picks. If the Huskies are able to match that next June, they can only hope it comes on the heels of a better season than that underachieving 2012 squad.

Back-to-back NCAA championships

No team has done it since Billy Donovan's Florida teams in 2006 and 2007. Prior to that, Coach K's 1991 and 1992 Duke teams. Before that, you have to go back to John Wooden's UCLA dynasty.

Donovan and Kzyrzewski both recently told Hearst Connecticut Media how difficult a task it will be for Hurley & Co. to repeat. But Donovan believes Hurley can do it.

"He'll know exactly what he's walking into," Donovan said.