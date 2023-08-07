UConnmen'sbasketball team will face North Carolina in Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 7—Illinois and Final Four team Florida Atlantic will play in the other game. The event, first held at MSG in 2003, is named for the late Jim Valvano and raised money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

According to ESPN, the tournament as raised over $200 million for the foundation.

"It's an honor to be invited to participate in the Jimmy V Classic to help raise funds for such a worthwhile cause that hits close to home for my wife Andrea and me, with the loss of her father to this dreaded disease," UConn coach Dan Hurley said in a statement. "I know our team and our UConn fanbase are thrilled to be coming to Madison Square Garden to compete against one of the most storied programs in college basketball. We are very much looking forward to Dec. 5."

The Huskies and Tar Heels last met on Feb. 13, 2005, when North Carolina earned a 77-70 win. UConn is 1-5 all-time vs. North Carolina, with its only win coming on Jan. 19, 2002 at Gampel Pavilion.

The teams first met in 1990. North Carolina was 20-13 last season and failed to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

UConn's nonconference schedule also includes a Dec. 1 game against Kansas in a Big East-Big 12 Battle at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas was the 2022 NCAA champion, so it will be a meeting of the past two national champions

UConn is also set to be part of the 2023 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19-20. Indiana, Texas and Louisville will also participate.

