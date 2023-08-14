UConnmen'sbasketball team will face Indiana in Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden

Aug. 14—The Empire Classic will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project and is in its 28th year, starting in 1995.

The Huskies have a 6-4 edge on the Hoosiers. Indiana won 57-54 the last time the teams met, at the Jimmy V Classic at MSG on Dec. 10, 2019. Prior to that game, UConn won the previous two contests, one triumph at the 2K Sports Classic in 2013 and the other at Assembly Hall in Indiana on Jan. 26, 2008.

This season's event marks the 10th anniversary of the Husky's 59-58 victory over Indiana in the championship game of the 2013 Empire Classic, then known as the 2K Sports Classic.

UConn's 2023-24 nonconference schedule also includes North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 5, also at MSG. And on Dec. 1, the NCAA champions will face Kansas in a Big East-Big 12 Battle at Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

—

ESPN college football preseason All-America team lists CT native

—

Meet fans joining UConn women's basketball team on Europe trip