UConnfootballlinebacker Jackson Mitchell named to Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Aug. 14—Named earlier to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, the Dick Butkus Award watch list, and the Danny Weurffel Trophy watch list, Mitchell led the Huskies with 140 tackles (50 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in 13 starts. He was seventh among NCAA leaders in tackles at 10.8 per game. He finished with two quarterback hurries, three pass break-ups including an interception, and also two forced fumbles. His five fumble recoveries led the nation.

The Bednarik Award has been presented since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' 1960 NFL championship team.

UConn opens the 2023 season on Aug. 31 when it plays host to North Carolina State at Rentschler Field.

—

UConn men will face Indiana in Empire Classic at MSG

—

Meet fans joining UConn women's basketball team on Europe trip