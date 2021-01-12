UConn women's basketball games against Seton Hall and Villanova postponed

Geno Auriemma sits by himself pre-game

The UConn women's basketball games originally scheduled for Wednesday against Seton Hall and Saturday against Villanova have been postponed.

The announcement of the postponement of the Villanova game was made on Tuesday morning due to Villanova pausing all basketball activities due to COVID-19.

Later on Tuesday, UConn announced that out of an abundance of caution -- and following the announcement of Providence's pause due to COVID-19 related issues within its program, that Saturday's game against Seton Hall would be postponed.

UConn faced Providence last Saturday.

The Huskies' next scheduled game is against Butler next Tuesday.

Makeup dates for the Seton Hall and Villanova games will be announced at a later date.

