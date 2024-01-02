UConn women taking roll on the road to Creighton: What to know, how to watch

OMAHA, Neb. — The UConn women’s basketball team has gathered significant momentum going into 2024, and looks to take it on the road to Creighton on Wednesday night.

“I think it’s good for us to face these challenges, two great teams out of Christmas break,” said Paige Bueckers, following the Huskies’ win over Marquette on Sunday. “It sort of gauges where we are at, and how mature we can be in how we can handle this. Two great opponents, one at home and one on the road, and it’s us older guys’ responsibility to be ready and show the younger guys how hard these two games are going to be, because the Big East is not easy.”

UConn (10-3, 2-0 in the conference), which has moved up from No 17 to No. 12 in the poll over the last two weeks, have made things look easy lately, winning six in a row and its first two conference games, against Butler and Marquette, ranked No. 19, by large margins.

Now they face the Bluejays (10-2, 1-1), who lost their conference opener to Marquette. Creighton reached the NCAA’s Round of Eight in 2022, and returned last March, losing in the first round.

Creighton and UConn became conference foes when UConn joined the reconfigured Big East in 2020. The Huskies have won the first seven meetings, but squeaked by, 62-60 at Gampel Pavilion last February.

“We’ve had some weird games with Creighton,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “We’ve gone out there and won by a lot, they’ve come here and Gampel and probably should have beat us. They’re as difficult a team to play as there is, one, because they’re very smart, they’ve been together a long time, they’ve had a lot of success, and two, they have never met a shot they don’t like, and those teams are really, really hard to play against. Because those threes are going to come whether you defend them or don’t defend them, they’re going to get their number threes up.”

The Bluejays, matter of fact, made 12 of 33 on 3-point attempts against UConn last time.

Creighton comes off a win over St. John’s in which it made 10 of 24 threes. Guard Lauren Jensen made four of six, scoring 20 points. Emma Ronsiek leads Creighton in scoring with 18.6 points per game, following by Jensen at 17.0 and Morgan Maly at 14.7. The Buejays shoot 35.3 percent on 3-pointers, holding opponents to 27.3 percent. Opponents average 61.7 points against Creighton, which is getting nearly seven steals per game.

“So it’s a real challenge for us,” Auriemma said. “You start off these two games, and if you play really well and you’re able to get two wins, and another road win at Georgetown (Friday) and come out of their 3-0, that’s a good week if we can pull that off. I don’t think anybody is going undefeated in our league this year; there’s just too much that we have to overcome and too many good teams that are capable of winning.”

The Huskies have lost three players with season-ending injuries, Azzi Fudd, Jana El Alfy and Ayanna Patterson, and Caroline Ducharme is out indefinitely. But the Huskies have found a way to score with a small lineup, and go to a bigger grouping if they need a boost on defense.

Bueckers has been at her best against the ranked opponents UConn has played, losses to NC State, UCLA and Texas and wins over Maryland, North Carolina, Louisville and Marquette, averaging 23.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks, shooting 56 percent from the floor and 56.3 on threes.

Aaliyah Edwards, the Big East player of the week, comes off a 19-point, 12-round game against Marquette and the trio of true freshmen have continued to produce. KK Arnold, who had 13 points, was Big East Freshman of the Week for the fourth time. Ashlynn Shade has won it twice, Qadence Samuels once.

“The freshmen came in and brought the energy we needed,” Edwards said. “(Against Marquette), everyone was doing what they needed to do, playing to their strengths, contributing any way possible. That’s what the freshmen do, they came in, they’re fearless, passionate about the game and their energy shows on the court.”

Here’s what you need to know about the match with Creighton:

No. 12 UConn (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at No. 21 Creighton (10-2, 1-1) Site: D.J. Sokol Arena, Omaha, Neb.

Time: 7 p.m., Wednesday

Series: UConn, 7-0. Last meeting: UConn, 62-60, Feb 15, 2023 at Gampel Pavilion

TV: SNY – Allen Bestwick, Meg Culmo, Chelsea Sherrod

Streaming: SNY.tv

Radio: UConn Sports Network on Fox Sports 97.9 – Bob Joyce, Debbie Fiske

