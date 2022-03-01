UConn women tabbed for Greensboro Region in final bracket reveal, could face South Carolina in Elite Eight

The UConn women moved up in the latest NCAA Tournament bracket reveal, but not to the preferable position of playing the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in their home state.

The Huskies (22-5), on a seven-game winning streak, moved up from No. 11 to No. 9, and in the final bracket released before the official one on the selection show March 13, were assigned to the Greensboro Region as the No. 3 seed.

To get out of that North Carolina regional, as it is presently lined up, UConn likely would have to beat top-ranked South Carolina, the No. 1 seed in Greensboro. Michigan is No. 2 and Oklahoma No. 4. South Carolina defeated UConn 73-57 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas in November.

The other No. 1 seeds are Stanford, the defending national champ, ticketed for Spokane, Wash., along with LSU, Texas and Indiana. Louisville is projected for Wichita, Kan., with Baylor, Arizona and Iowa, and NC State gets the No. 1 seed in Bridgeport, with Iowa State, Maryland and Tennessee.

The Huskies, who have won the Big East regular-season title, begin play in their conference tournament on Saturday at noon. Three impressive wins there, and a few upsets in conference tournaments around the country, could change UConn’s position in the final bracket. Now that they have reigning player of the year Paige Bueckers back from her knee injury, and nearly all their players healthy, they could prove to be under-seeded.

Below are the regionals per the NCAA’s third and final bracket reveal, announced Monday on ESPN2:

Greensboro Region

1. South Carolina (27-1)

2. Michigan (22-5)

3. UConn 22-5)

4. Oklahoma (22-6)

Spokane Region

1. Stanford (25-3)

2. LSU (25-4)

3. Texas (21-6)

4. Indiana (19-7)

Bridgeport Region

1. NC State (26-3)

2. Iowa State (24-4)

3. Maryland (21-7)

4. Tennessee (22-7)

Wichita Region

1. Louisville (25-3)

2. Baylor (23-5)

3. Arizona (20-6)

4. Iowa (20-7)

