UConn women smother Georgetown in Big East quarterfinals, 84-38

The UConn women came into the Big East Tournament firing on all cylinders, and we’re not talking about a V-6 any more, or even a V-8.

The Huskies are moving more like a nine-cylinder, if such a high-powered sports car existed, and that was far too much firepower for Georgetown. With coach Geno Auriemma running fresh players in and out, UConn overwhelmed the Hoyas 84-38 Saturday in the conference quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun.

Paige Bueckers, in her most extended and productive playing time since returning from her knee surgery, had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, hitting 3 of 4 on 3-point attempts in 18 minutes. Ten players scored for UConn, including Christyn Williams (15), Aaliyah Edwards (14) and Azzi Fudd (11) joining Bueckers in double figures, but the start of the game for UConn, continuing the current trend, was the ensemble on defense. Georgetown was held without a field goal for a stretch of nearly 15 minutes in the first half, as the Huskies, promoting 17 turnovers, built a 43-9 halftime lead.

Georgetown, the No. 9 seed, had won three in a row including a first-round win over Providence, but shot only 27.5 percent, getting few quality looks against UConn’s relentless defense.

The top-seeded Huskies (23-5), who shot 50 percent, play either DePaul or Marquette in the semifinals on Sunday at 3 p.m.

UConn actually got off a little sluggish, scoreless the first 2:28 before Fudd hit a 3-pointer. Georgetown hit a couple of threes and led 6-3 before the Huskies delivered on of their signature knockout runs.

Williams had the hottest hand, scoring 13 points in the first quarter, which UConn finished with 19-0 run. The dominance continued into the second. Auriemma used a bench stocked with players who started earlier in the season due to the many injuries, and the fresh legs creating relentless defensive pressure. The Hoyas, who turned it over 17 times in the first half, went a total of 14:43 between field goals, as the Huskies increased their lead to 37-9 with 3-pointers from Fudd on back-to-back possessions.

If that wasn’t enough, Bueckers, in her third game back, began to shake off the rust and find her rhythm with increased playing time, hitting a couple of threes in the final minutes of the half. UConn led 43-9 at the break. Edwards and Bueckers led the scoring in the second half as UConn breezed to the finish.

