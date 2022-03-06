UConn women playing with precision, advance to Big East final with 71-51 victory over Marquette

All the moving parts are working with precision for the UConn women’s basketball team. No one working too hard, none missing their cue to contribute.

The nine-player rotation is making easy work of this Big East Tournament, as the Huskies beat Marquette 71-51 in the semifinals on Sunday. Next up, Villanova or Seton Hall for the championship on Monday at 8 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Marquette came in off a blistering shooting performance in the quarterfinals, scoring 105 points to beat DePaul. But the Golden Eagles couldn’t sustain that a second straight day, not with UConn’s defenders draped all over them. They shot 31.3 percent Sunday.

The Huskies, who shot 50 percent, moved it around with all nine rotation players scoring, led by Evina Westbrook with 14, and Christyn Williams and Dorka Juhàsz with 13 each. Aaliyah Edwards had eight points, 11 rebounds, and eight players shared the 17 assists on 29 field goals. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had eight points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Marquette made 44 of 67 shots against DePaul on Saturday, most short range, but couldn’t get good looks, inside or out, against UConn. The Golden Eagles missed 23 of their first 26 shots, and by the time they started to settle in and make a few, UConn had characteristically pulled away.

Nike Mühl wrestled the ball away on Marquette’s first possession and set up Williams for a basket. Nelson-Ododa made a pretty bounce pass to Edwards for a score, and Muhl hit a 3-pointer to give UConn a 7-0 lead.

For the second day in a row, Williams started out with the hot hand, hitting her first four shots as the Huskies built the lead out to 15-4 and, at the end of the first quarter, 22-6. Williams had 11 points and Edwards seven rebounds as UConn took a 39-18 lead into the half. Westbrook came off the bench to make 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to ignite UConn again in the third quarter, when the Huskies led by as much as 30.

Paige Buckers played 15 minutes in her fourth game back from a knee injury, getting two points, two rebounds and two assists.

