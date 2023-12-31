UConn women heading into the grueling portion of the season

HARTFORD — The UConn women’s basketball team has come through its nonconference schedule, a little the worse for wear, but the goals are still in sight.

It will be a grind to get there. The immediate goal is the Big East regular season title, which has been a baseline achievement for the program.

“Certainly, last year was difficult,” coach Geno Auriemma said. “We had five teams going to the NCAA Tournament, and there were a lot of rebuilding that had to be done. A lot of really good players had graduated. So there has had to have been a lot of work going into what we have right now.”

In the original Big East, UConn had its challenges, particularly from from Rutgers and Notre Dame. The last time the Huskies did not win a regular season conference title, the 2012-13 season, they were 14-2, but Notre Dame ran the table.

When the program shifted to the American Athletic Conference, the competition dropped, too. UConn, in seven seasons, never lost a regular-season nor conference tournament game.

Since joining the reconfigured Big East, UConn has won the regular season and tournament titles three more years in a row, but it hasn’t been as easy. DePaul has been a steady contender. Marquette, which came to Hartford to play the Huskies on New Year’s Eve, Creighton, UConn’s opponent at Omaha on Wednesday night, Villanova and St. John’s have improved to challenge UConn.

The conference started play on Sunday with a 78-41 record in nonconference games, with Seton Hall and Butler having success.

“We’ve got Marquette playing great basketball, Creighton playing great basketball, Seton Hall playing great basketball,” Auriemma said. “DePaul is starting to get their act together. There’s going to be different faces, but the parity in the league is still very, very strong.”

UConn started conference play with an 88-62 win over Butler on Dec. 18. After the 11-day holiday break, UConn will have two months of grueling travel and tough games bunched together — nine games in January, eight in February, including the remaining nonconference game at top-ranked South Carolina Feb. 11. The regular season ends March 2 at Providence, or 18 games in 63 days, at least half against teams that are ranked or have legit postseason hopes.

“You can finish fourth in our league and still make the NCAA Tournament,” Auriemma said. “That’s kind of the goal for everybody, isn’t it? And that’s why it’s important to play well every game because it might come down to that at the end of the season, one game. St. John’s played great against us, and that might’ve been the game that put them in the tournament.”

UConn’s three nonconference losses have come against top five teams, NC State, UCLA and Texas. The Huskies are ranked 15th, with Marquette 18th and Creighton 21st. No other Big East teams received votes last week, but that could change in the coming weeks.

In his most recent NCAA bracket projection, ESPN’s Charlie Creme has Marquette as a No. 4 seed, Creighton and UConn as No. 5’s, with Seton Hall as his first team out of the Field of 68.

“If you’re trying to win the conference championship, every one of these games is going to be as big as the other ones,” Auriemma said. “They’re all significant, especially when you’ve got a lot of good teams. It may take less than two or three losses to win, I don’t know that anyone is going to go undefeated.”

The next two months will be like a blur, but the Huskies’ identity and their championship hopes will become much more in focus.

“We were telling the team the other day, when the conference season starts and it becomes Jan. 1, it’s like you open your eyes three days later and it’s March,” Auriemma said. “That’s how fast it goes, you don’t even know what day it is, you just know when your games are. That’s a good thing, too, because you’re in ‘game mode’ all the time.”