UConn women’s basketball team reloads with yet another promising group of newcomers

Things in Storrs are looking the brightest they have in awhile in large part due to the arrival of four promising newcomers, including three freshmen and one graduate transfer.

Last November, UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma turned heads with his effusive praise of his 2021 recruits — the second-ranked recruiting class in the country according to ESPN — saying at a time, “It’s a combination of kids that I love. I love them as kids, I love them as people because they are really, really exceptional human beings. ... We got four exceptional people, as exceptional as any group of players I’ve ever brought in, ever, in my 35 years, in what kind of people they are, and their backgrounds and their situations, all that stuff.”

One of those four, Saylor Poffenbarger (ESPN’s No. 30 prospect), graduated from high school a semester early and enrolled at UConn in January. That left Amari DeBerry (No. 15), Caroline Ducharme (No. 5) and No. 1 overall recruit Azzi Fudd to follow suit. Then, this past spring, Auriemma brought in Dorka Juhász from Ohio State. Though she has two years of eligibility remaining, she graduated early from Ohio State and is technically a graduate transfer.

For the second time in two years, Auriemma will have an underclassmen-heavy squad with nine freshmen and sophomores, but also four upperclassmen with three years of collegiate playing experience under their belts. With all five starters and other key reserves returning, there aren’t any immediate, glaring holes to fill on this team, but that doesn’t mean the newcomers can’t make some noise and come for several of the coveted 8-9 spots in the rotation.

“Going in you would think that, yeah, [last year’s starters] have an edge over everyone else,” Auriemma said last month. “How big an edge and whether that edge stays that way, that’s what’s going to show itself as we practice.”

Here’s a look at UConn’s women’s newcomers for 2021-22:

Amari DeBerry

The basics: 6 feet 5. Forward. Age 18. Freshman.

Last played for: Williamsville South High School, Williamsville, New York

Known for: DeBerry is the latest long, skilled post player Auriemma has brought in. She has plenty of bigs in front of her for the time being but long-term will be Olivia Nelson-Ododa’s replacement.

DeBerry says: “I’m taking all these challenges and taking it in because it’s only going to make me better. Coach has mentioned a few times that this level of competition hasn’t been around for the last three years.”

Geno Auriemma says: ”That kid is skilled as hell. More skilled than I thought, around the basket, shooting it, just really knows how to play. I’ve been so impressed.”

What to expect: Auriemma joked that climate change moves faster than DeBerry sometimes, so she may not have as immediate of an impact as other newcomers. But he did divulge a few weeks ago that he’s seen a change in her on the practice floor, which could be a promising development for the Huskies’ already solid post depth.

Caroline Ducharme

The basics: 6-2. Guard. Age 19. Freshman.

Last played for: Noble and Greenough School, Dedham, Massachusetts

Known for: Ducharme has 3-point shooting, versatility and length. As far as the freshmen go, Ducharme, along with Fudd, have received the strongest marks from Auriemma as having blended in smoothly with the returners.

Ducharme says: “I feel like I’ve always been under the radar, and I feel like I’m always trying to prove something. I’m really competitive.”

Geno Auriemma says: “It’s going to be interesting to see where she fits in because I can see her having a really prominent role on our team. What that means I don’t know, but she’s sneaky good.”

What to expect: The above quote from Auriemma says a lot. All Huskies not named Paige Bueckers struggled from deep last season (collectively shooting 32%), so bringing in a sharp-shooter like Ducharme should give UConn a major boost.

Azzi Fudd

The basics: 5-foot-11. Guard. Age 18. Freshman.

Last played for: St. John’s College High School, Washington, D.C.

Known for: Fudd is the Huskies’ latest big-time recruit whose jumper is “textbook,” according to Steph Curry. She became the first high school sophomore to win Gatorade Female Player of the Year in 2019.

Fudd says: “I think I’ve improved a lot this summer, not necessarily anything drastically but just mentally, like reading stuff and learning the offense and learning to play with this team. Definitely a lot different than high school having people who can do everything.”

Geno Auriemma says: “I think most of it is what I expected. She’s very quiet, very, very much introverted. [She] really doesn’t say a whole lot, but her game is much older than her age.”

What to expect: It is felt at times as if Auriemma is downplaying how good Fudd is, perhaps to keep outsiders’ preseason hype and expectations in check. But there’s little doubt the Huskies have another star in their hands, even if exactly what sort of role she’ll have on this team is not yet clear. As last year showed, they can certainly use another shooter at a minimum.

Dorka Juhász

The basics: 6-foot-5. Forward. Age 21. Graduate transfer.

Last played for: Ohio State

Known for: Juhász, two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, is a big who can stretch the floor and whose length, aggression, skill and work ethic have pleased Auriemma.

Juhász says: “I like to play against really good post players. They make me better. I make them better. I think it’s awesome that we have so many talented people, and I think that’s what’s going to give us the benefit. It’s been fun.”

Geno Auriemma says: “I’m really, really, really glad that she’s here. She could be the difference that puts us into that other level.”

What to expect: Juhász helps give the Huskies the best post depth they’ve had in years and bigs with complementary skillsets at that. Her proven shooting, in particular, brings something to the team that none of their other posts have established.

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com