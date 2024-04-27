UConn women’s basketball legend Maya Moore inducted into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

UConn women’s basketball legend Maya Moore is officially a Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, the first of many such honors for one of the most decorated athletes in the history of the sport.

When Moore stepped away from basketball in 2019 to help now-husband Jonathan Irons overturn a 22-year old wrongful conviction, there was no question that she would end up in the Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee. Her induction comes sooner than anyone expected though after she made her retirement from the WNBA official in 2023.

In just seven seasons after being drafted No. 1 in 2011 by the Minnesota Lynx, Moore led the franchise to four WNBA championships and was an All-WNBA selection six times. She received MVP votes every year of her professional career, winning the award in 2014 after earning the 2013 Finals MVP. Her career average of 18.4 points per game still ranks top 10 in league history.

But Moore’s college resume is arguably even more impressive. She led UConn to back-to-back national championships in 2009-10, and she was the Naismith Player of the Year in both 2009 and 2011. Moore still holds program records for career points per game, field goals made, and single-season points, and she remains the only Huskies player to score 3,000 career points. Moore was escorted at the Hall of Fame induction by her husband and coach Geno Auriemma.

Saturday’s ceremony marked the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and included six other inductees. Seimone Augustus, who played for the Lynx from 2006-19 and won all four championships with Moore, also joined the Hall this year, as did 2011 Lynx teammate Taj McWilliams-Franklin.