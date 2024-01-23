UConn women’s basketball focused on the present, not redemption at Marquette: How to watch, what to know

Milwaukee doesn’t hold fond memories for UConn women’s basketball after the Huskies suffered their first-ever loss to Marquette there last season.

Against the Golden Eagles last February, UConn was down to eight healthy players amid a plague of injuries that has continued to impact the team in 2023-24. The 59-52 loss dropped UConn out of the top 5 in the AP poll, and though it didn’t cost them the 1-seed in the conference tournament, it certainly contributed to the NCAA Tournament bracket placement that contributed to the team’s early exit. Though UConn is less than a month removed from Aubrey Griffin’s heartbreaking ACL tear on Jan. 3, this year’s squad is leading with gratitude rather than grief.

“You never want to see a student-athlete go down or miss games due to injury, because it’s not an easy thing to overcome let alone go through,” Aaliyah Edwards said after beating DePaul on Saturday. “(We are) more appreciative of the game and appreciate the quality time that we spend with each other because you never know if it’s going to be taken away from you in a split second.”

UConn’s first meeting with Marquette this season was less than a month ago at XL Center in Hartford, and the now-No.8 Huskies made a statement with their 95-64 rout of the then-No. 18 Golden Eagles. It’s been downhill ever since for Marquette (15-3, 4-3 Big East), which dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this week after losses to St. John’s and Villanova.

Meanwhile, UConn (16-3, 8-0) is on a hot streak with 12 consecutive wins and nine in a row by at least 20 points. Paige Bueckers looks as good as ever, scoring 31 points at Seton Hall last week then added 20 on 70% shooting against DePaul. It’s hard to dominate a familiar opponent, especially in a hostile environment, but the Huskies haven’t shown any signs of real struggle in the Big East so far.

“I think really our focus has just been what’s been going well for us this season,” Edwards said. “I think we’re just going off that and going after things that have been making us successful and playing to our strengths.”

It’ll take another big game from Edwards, who has been remarkably consistent amid UConn’s injury turmoil, to keep the Huskies’ winning streak, now at 12, going. The All-American forward has scored at least 15 points in seven of the Huskies’ last eight games, and her 12 points against Providence came in her fewest minutes since the start of conference play. Marquette is led by 6-2 forward Liza Karlen with 17.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and 6-1 graduate transfer Frannie Hottinger leads the Golden Eagles in rebounding, averaging 7.6. Hottinger was held to zero boards the last time Marquette faced UConn, and Karlen had her worst shooting performance of the season making 28% from the field.

“We’ve got to come out the same way we’ve been, aggressive and setting the tone,” Edwards said. “It’s not easy to play a team twice and beat a team twice, especially an away game, so there’s a lot stacked up against us. But I think that as long as we keep fixing the little minor mistakes play more to exchange I think we’ll be successful.”

UConn women’s basketball at Marquette: How to watch

Site: Al McGuire Center; Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Time: 7 p.m. ET Saturday

Series: UConn leads 17-1. Last meeting: UConn, 95-64, Dec. 31 in Hartford

TV: SNY

Streaming: SNY.tv

Radio: UConn Sports Network on Fox Sports 97.9

