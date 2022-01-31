UConn women’s basketball ekes out 69-61 win over Providence despite yet another injury absence

Another game, another day that the No. 10 UConn Huskies just couldn’t catch a break — this time, it was graduate student Dorka Juhász who fell victim to the Huskies’ season-long injury bug, missing Sunday’s game at Providence with a foot injury. The forward, who had started UConn’s previous 10 games, was seen wearing a boot on her right foot, and the school said she is day-to-day.

But like they’ve managed to do in conference play up to this point, the Huskies pushed through yet another key absence, even if it wasn’t particularly pretty, to come out with a 69-61 win over the Friars, extending their winning streak to four games (a season best).

But the game left a lot to be desired for head coach Geno Auriemma, who thought it was a “lousy” effort from his squad.

“I wasn’t pleased about anything with the way we played,” he said. “I thought Providence was way better than us tonight. They just don’t have all of the high school All Americans that we do. We won the game because we recruit better. That’s the bottom line.”

Senior Christyn Williams, who finished with a team-high 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting (2-for-3 on 3s), concurred.

“It was lousy. He’s right,” she said. “We have a lot of things we have to work on and a lot of things we have to clean up as a team collectively.”

Williams was one of the bright spots to Auriemma in her second game back from COVID-19 protocols. She has scored at least 17 points in her last four games, two of which were before her absence.

“Since she’s come back, she’s done an awful lot of really, really good things,” Auriemma said. “I think she’s in a really good place right now.”

Sophomore Aaliyah Edwards rejoined the starting lineup for the first time since the Georgia Tech game and had one of her strongest outings in some time, finishing with nine points (4-for-5 shooting), six rebounds, plus a career-high, and team-high on the night, five assists.

Redshirt senior Evina Westbrook (13), freshman Caroline Ducharme (12) and senior Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) also scored in double figures.

UConn’s 16 turnovers and lack of offensive flow were glaring, but Auriemma thought the problems stemmed from how Providence successfully carved out UConn’s defense. Janai Crooms finished with a game-high 27 points (8-for-11 shooting, 3-for-4 on 3s), and the Friars bested UConn in the paint, 28-24.

Of the nine UConn players who have averaged at least 20 minutes per game this season, five of them have missed at least one contest due to injury or illness. With Juhász out and Edwards starting, the Huskies have now fielded six different starting lineups in 17 games.

UConn struggled against Providence’s stingy defense early, going 5-for-12 from the field and turning the ball over four times in the first quarter alone. The Huskies briefly extended their edge to eight early in the second off Williams’ 3, but Providence answered with an 11-3 run to tie things at 23 following a slew of UConn turnovers. By the end of the half, 10 of Providence’s 23 points would be off eight UConn turnovers.

Williams’ 3-pointer and free throw snagged the lead back for the Huskies and initiated a 13-0 burst that sent UConn into the locker room ahead, 36-23. UConn’s defensive pressure also allowed it to build its advantage, as it held the Friars scoreless after their tying basket at the 5:28 mark.

Ducharme extended UConn’s lead to 16 early in the third before the Friars sliced the deficit in half midway through the frame, UConn not looking sharp on either end. Williams pushed the lead back into double figures with a jumper, but Lauren Sampson’s layup with 6 seconds left in the quarter made it a 50-42 game heading into the fourth.

Nelson-Ododa delivered a pair of baskets and Ducharme added a transition layup to help UConn jump out to a 56-42 lead to start the fourth. Later in the quarter, Williams scored six straight points for the Huskies, and Westbrook added a jumper, to extend their advantage to 67-50 with 3:14 left. The Friars couldn’t cut the cushion to fewer than 10 until the final 5 seconds.

This is the first game in UConn’s current 30-game winning streak against the Friars that has been decided by single figures.

Auriemma said that the team found out after the DePaul game that Juhász would need some time off as she dealt with the stress reaction and that they’ll see how she’s feeling Tuesday following an off day Monday. He didn’t provide a timetable for her return, but the Huskies have an important stretch of three games in five days coming up (Wednesday at Creighton, Friday against Butler and Sunday against Tennessee).

“Every kid heals differently to that [injury], so hopefully we can get her back before too long,” Auriemma said.

“When one man goes down, another man just has to step up,” Williams said. “That’s just life in general. Things are going to happen, and we know that we’ve just got to keep moving forward the best that we can.”

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com.