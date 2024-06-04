UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma signs 5-year contract extension through April 2029

UConn women’s basketball announced a five-year contract extension for coach Geno Auriemma on Tuesday that will keep the Huskies’ legend in Storrs through April 2029.

Auriemma’s deal, valued at $18.7 million over its life, will make him the highest-paid college women’s basketball coach in the country in 2024-25. He will make a total of $3.34 million next season, surpassing LSU head coach Kim Mulkey who made $3.26 million in 2023-24. Auriemma’s base salary of $400,000 will increase by $200,000 annually. He made 3.2 million in 2023-24.

“I never said I was gonna retire. Everybody else wanted me to retire and I wasn’t quite ready to do that,” Auriemma said at the UConn Coaches Road Show on Tuesday. “I think every coach here probably at some point feels like obviously there’s an end to this … But in the meantime there’s a lot of kids that come to our school and I don’t care what anybody says, you know, they come to play for us.

“We buy into them, they buy into us. And so, what ends up happening is you keep getting these kids that you feel like, I think I want to be around this kid for a couple years.”

Auriemma is entering his 40th season at UConn poised to become the winningest coach in college basketball history after record holder Tara VanDerveer’s retirement after the 2023-24 season. His 11 national championship and 23 Final Four appearances are both records across both men’s and women’s college basketball, and UConn holds the two longest winning streaks in the sport’s history. The Huskies legend was inducted in the the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2006 and had been the Naismith National Coach of the Year eight times.

“I still find it hard to believe that I’ve been at UConn for over half my life,” Auriemma said in a release. “I feel like there’s so much more that can be done, and will be done, and I’m excited to be the one to do it with my staff and my team. I’m probably as excited about these next few years as I’ve ever been over the last 40.”

UConn returned to the Final Four in 2023-24 for the 15th time in 16 seasons after making an early exit from the NCAA Tournament the previous season. The Huskies will have three No. 1 recruits on their 2024-25 roster: 2020 top prospect Paige Bueckers is back for her fifth season of eligibility, and 2021 No. 1 Azzi Fudd is expected to return from a season-ending ACL tear. Auriemma also signed 2024’s top recruit, Sarah Strong, to a recruiting class that also included No. 7 prospect Allie Ziebell and No. 11 Morgan Cheli.