UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, players to host charity dinner for Connecticut Children’s

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma will host his fourth annual Geno for the Kids Charity Dinner on June 8 to benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, joined by six players including Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.

KK Arnold, Ice Brady, Jana El Alfy and Aubrey Griffin will also represent the Huskies at Auriemma’s dinner held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell on June 18. Tickets will be sold for $175, and the fundraiser also includes an opportunity for fans to bid on a 10-seat table that will include two of UConn’s player attendees. The dinner, paired with Auriemma’s charity golf tournament, raised more than $675,000 in 2023. The tournament has raised more than $4 million for Connecticut Children’s over the last 22 years.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Greatest Need Children’s Fund, which provides resources for the hospital’s immediate necessities and allows Connecticut Children’s to invest in initiatives like access to virtual healthcare and expanding close-to-home care locations.

“We remain grateful to Coach Auriemma for all that he has done, and continues to do, for Connecticut Children’s” said president and CEO Jim Shmerling in a release. “His commitment, energy and enthusiasm for these events is what makes them so successful year after year.”