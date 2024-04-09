UConn Wins Second Straight NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship, Beating Purdue 75-60

It was supposed to be the battle of the big men as UConn’s 7-foot-2, 280-pound center Donovan Clingan took on Purdue’s 7-foot-4, 300-pound Zach Edey. But the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship didn’t turn out that way.

It was Huskies’ guard Tristan Newton who led his team with 20 points and seven assists, and in so doing earned Most Outstanding Player honors for the Final Four for a second year in a row as the Huskies beat the Boilermakers 75-60 for their second consecutive national title.

More from Deadline

Sure, Edey had a dazzling 37 points, scoring more than half of his team’s points, but it wasn’t enough against a team effort from UConn, which outrebounded Purdue 33-27 and saw four players score in double figures.

The first half ended with a score of 36-30 in favor of UConn, and the Huskies took over in the second half, broadening their lead in the first few minutes after halftime,. They never really came close to relinquishing it.

With the victory, UConn (36-3) became the first program to repeat as national champion since Florida in 2006-07.

The win notches the Huskies’ sixth NCAA title, moving past powerhouse Duke and into a tie for third all time with North Carolina. Only UCLA (with 11) and Kentucky (with eight) have more.

Huskies coach Dan Hurley was not shy about the program’s surging status.

"We've been running college basketball for the past 30 years" 👀



Dan Hurley is HYPED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2hm6YAH82I — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 9, 2024

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.