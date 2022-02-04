UConn vs Villanova prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

UConn vs Villanova How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: UConn (15-5), Villanova (16-6)

UConn vs Villanova Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

The Huskies might be a bit inconsistent offensively, and the shooting has struggled from the outside lately – and didn’t show up at all in the loss to Creighton a few days ago – but the inside presence and the blocks and big defensive plays are still there.

Georgetown was able to shoot well in its 96-73 loss to the Huskies last week, but that’s been it for the offensive pop over the six games against this D.

UConn is still 14th in the nation an on top of the Big East in opposing shooting percentage, and now it just has to get that O going just a little bit.

As long as the defense continues to keep games low scoring – four of the last five games the Huskies held the opponent to under 60 points, but …

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova should be able to handle itself just fine in a low scoring fight.

It has a problem in shootouts when its own three-point shooting isn’t hot. When it gets down to setting up the offense and moving the ball around to get the right shot, things are usually fine. When it gets to make it about free throws, forget it.

No one in the nation is better on the free-throw line – the Wildcats are crushing it lately, hitting well over 90% in 2022 – but they have to get there first. That means attacking UConn on the inside, accepting that a few blocks will be coming, and plan on getting hacked.

UConn might play great defense, but it also commits a ton of fouls.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Villanova all but put this away with a few threes?

As good as UConn is, it isn’t great at stopping teams from three, and Villanova keeps teams to 31% or better from the outside. UConn doesn’t have to bomb away, but it has to make the shots it takes.

How important are the threes? The Huskies are 14-1 when they make 29% or more from three, and they’re 1-4 when they don’t. Villanova should be able to D up when it has to.

UConn vs Villanova Prediction, Lines

Villanova 73, UConn 66

Must See Rating: 4

