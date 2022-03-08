UConn vs Villanova: Maria Marino goes 1-on-1 with Geno Auriemma after UConn wins Big East | UConn Post Game
- Geno AuriemmaItalian-born American women's basketball coach
In this UConn vs Villanova post game interview, SNY's Maria Marino talks with UConn head coach Geno Auriemma about his 27th career conference title. Auriemma said they're all unique but he is happiest for the players on the team that have never gotten to experience a conference championship.