A juicy semifinal matchup is potentially on the horizon if both teams can avoid an upset in their first game at the SEC Tournament. Arkansas, the event’s 4 seed, would meet regular-season champion Auburn at noon Saturday if it gets by either LSU, Missouri or Ole Miss in the quarterfinals and the Tigers also beat the Texas A&M/Florida winner. It would be a rematch of the Razorbacks’ thrilling 80-76 overtime win at Bud Walton Arena back on Feb. 8, when Auburn was No. 1 and fans stormed the court afterward.